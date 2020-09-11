Crook County to hold public meetings for resource plan (copy)

Young anglers fish for rainbow trout at Walton Lake in the Ochoco National Forest in Crook County.

Walton Lake — A small lake in the middle of the Ochoco forest offering camping, fishing and hiking opportunities within its bounds. The campground is well-spaced with 30 sites on opposite sides of the lake, about half of them being first -come, first -served sites and the other half reservable. The lake is also a great place to watch for birds such as kingfishers, woodpeckers, teals and more.

Fort Rock (copy)
The western exterior wall of Fort Rock.

Fort Rock State Natural Area — The lava tuff ring in the middle of a flat ancient lake bed is a bit of a drive but a great way to explore this stunning volcanic feature. A short, easy trail travels around the center of the ring getting hikers up close and personal looks at the rocks. Rock scrambling is currently closed in the southeast portion of the park to protect nesting raptors.

Outing in the Ochocos (copy)

Visitors to Independent Mine are treated to an array of falling-down buildings. The mine is just one of several abandoned mines along Forest Road 42 in the Ochocos, where cinnabar, the ore from which mercury is extracted, was mined.

Independent Mine Trail — The 8-mile loop leads to the summit of Lookout Mountain and a stunning view of the Cascades on a clear day. The trail travels through old-growth forest then into mountain meadows near the top. The trail connects to other paths that lead to historic cinnabar mines in the Ochoco Mountains area.

— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin

