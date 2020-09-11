Walton Lake — A small lake in the middle of the Ochoco forest offering camping, fishing and hiking opportunities within its bounds. The campground is well-spaced with 30 sites on opposite sides of the lake, about half of them being first -come, first -served sites and the other half reservable. The lake is also a great place to watch for birds such as kingfishers, woodpeckers, teals and more.
Fort Rock State Natural Area — The lava tuff ring in the middle of a flat ancient lake bed is a bit of a drive but a great way to explore this stunning volcanic feature. A short, easy trail travels around the center of the ring getting hikers up close and personal looks at the rocks. Rock scrambling is currently closed in the southeast portion of the park to protect nesting raptors.
Independent Mine Trail — The 8-mile loop leads to the summit of Lookout Mountain and a stunning view of the Cascades on a clear day. The trail travels through old-growth forest then into mountain meadows near the top. The trail connects to other paths that lead to historic cinnabar mines in the Ochoco Mountains area.
