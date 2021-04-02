Horse Ridge — The area about 16 miles east of Bend on U.S. Highway 20 is home to more than 30 miles of trails that criss-cross over the butte area, climbing about 1,300 feet to the top. Great for a winter bike ride or a day hike with trails of varying difficulties and lengths, anyone can find their perfect trail.
Prineville Reservoir — Check out the reservoir 14 miles southeast of Prineville before it gets too crowded with ski boats for the summer season. Right now water levels are on the rise and currently are at about 50% capacity. The lake is great for large and smallmouth bass, catfish and crappie as the days warm up.
Reynolds Pond — The small 12-acre pond near Alfalfa has a short and easy trail around the circumference of the water and offers nice birdwatching, kayaking and fishing. This little oasis on the edge of the Oregon Badlands also has trails leading into the wilderness area.
