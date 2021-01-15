Barnes Butte — The moderate 2.7-mile trail just east of Prineville rarely gets large amounts of snow, but there can be frigid wind gusts at the top of the 567 foot trail. However, once you’ve climbed the steady incline up, the butte offers views of Prineville and the valleys surrounding.
Chimney Rock — Another 2.7-mile moderate trail, is this one in the Crooked River Canyon near Prineville Reservoir. It has a higher elevation gain — 623 feet — but climb is more gradual, this trail ends at the basalt rock plinth above the river. The trail up is wider allowing for more room to socially distance, and there are benches to rest and enjoy the view.
Hole in the Ground — The aptly named hole is actually a volcanic maar hidden in the woods off Oregon Highway 31 near Fort Rock. It was formed when magma met the water of the ancient lake that covered the valley area thousands of years ago. There is technically a road down to the center of the hole, but it should only be attempted if your car has good ground clearance and you know what you’re doing. Otherwise, hike the 2-mile out and back trail that gently descends into the bowl.
