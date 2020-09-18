Antelope Flat Reservoir — One of the few developed sites in the Maury Mountains area of the Ochoco National Forest, this lake is an irrigation impoundment along Bear Creek. The water can get murky with phytoplankton but rainbow trout up to 18 inches can be caught along its forested banks or from trolling. A small campground on the west side of the reservoir offers shady first come, first serve sites.
Crescent Lake — The brilliant blue waters of the lake is popular for windsurfing, sailing, swimming, camping and fishing, yielding lake trout that can weigh between 5 and 10 pounds. The long, sandy beaches at the lake are surrounded by verdant coniferous forests perfect for relaxing on the shore.
Deer Lake — Accessible by an easy 4-mile loop trail from Cultus Lake, Deer Lake is a relatively shallow and warm lake to take a late summer dip in. Mosquitos can be thick midseason, but typically drop off by this time of year. The small and quiet lake can be a nice change from its more popular neighbor.
