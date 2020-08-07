Townie: Easy
This loop starts in the heart of Bend at the Old Mill District's wooden footbridge. The ride is a short one, only 13.7 miles with just a 500-foot elevation gain. However, riders will get a great view of Bend on the route that features gravel, single track and paved bike path. Cyclists will go along the Deschutes River, through Farwell Bend Park, along the Oregon canal on the Central Oregon Canal Trail, through Larkspur Park, around Pilot Butte State Park before winding back along First Street Rapids Park to return to the starting point.
Big Summit Prairie: Moderate
This nearly 50-mile loop starts at the old Ochoco ranger station parking lot and is located 24 miles east of Prineville. Big Summit Prairie is a moderately difficult loop with three different climbs (the first being the most challenging gaining 1,500 feet in the first eight miles) and has a nearly evenly split between gravel (45 percent) and paved (55 percent). During the ride, cyclists will cross over the North Fork of the Crooked River while getting views of both Lookout and Round mountains. There is a short (30 mile, 1,800 feet elevation gain) version, as well as a longer version (71 miles, 5,200 feet elevation gain).
My Girl Paulina: Advanced
For those who enjoy biking up a 3,812-foothill, the first half of My Girl Paulina delivers an uphill climb. For those who rather bike down a 3,812-foothill, the second half of the 32.1-mile loop brings that to the table as well. My Girl Paulina has a mixture of paved, gravel and single track roads. During the ride, there will be views of Paulina Peak as well as Island and Pipeline and Split Falls.
