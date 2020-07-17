Camping in Central Oregon
Three Creek Lake Campground
Three Creek Lake Campground, 17 miles south of Sisters, is made up of the Three Creeks, Driftwood, and Meadow campgrounds.
Three Creeks Lake is open to non-motorized boating and swimming. Near the campground is the Tam McArthur Ridge Trail — a 1,200-foot elevation gain hike that ends with views of Broken Top Mountain and The Three Sisters.
The Bivy
The Bivy is a tent-only campsite located in the Smith Rock State Park — this is the resting spot for many climbers who scale the rock rest their head at night.
Along the Crooked River, The Bivy is also popular among hikers, mountain bikers, horse riders and slackliners.
Chimney Rock Campground
Chimney Rock is popular among anglers. It is a small campsite with only 16 sites available on the banks of the Crooked River and the steep basalt cliffs of Central Oregon.
The campsite has a 2.6-mile loop trail with views of the Crooked River Canyon and has access to the 18-mile Crook River Canyon Scenic Bikeway.
Soda Creek
At the base of Mount Bachelor, Soda Creek is another small campsite with only 10 campsites available. It is only available during the summer and a nice to recharge after a day of mountain biking down Mount Bachelor or a long day of hiking.
Campground hours and use restrictions are subject to change. Check availability before venturing out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.