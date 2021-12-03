Friends of the Columbia Gorge will host a free, live Zoom event at 6 p.m. Thursday featuring experienced wildlife photographers and community advocates, Ken Pitts, Nic Raingsey and Linda Steider. Learn how they have leveraged their passion for photography to uplift and inspire individuals, the Gorge community and beyond.
Promoting stewardship, diversifying representation in outdoor media and sharing their love for nature are just a few of the topics they’ll touch on during the live panel discussion. They’ll also discuss the powerful intersections between photography, conservation and community. A Q&A session moderated by Friends of the Columbia Gorge’s community engagement specialist, Kassy Delgado, will conclude the online event, so attend with your burning questions in mind.
Pitts is a sustainability educator with 40 years of teaching experience who volunteers for Gorge Refuge Stewards and works as an outreach specialist for grades six through 12. Raingsey is on the leadership team of PDX Climbers of Color and currently pursuing an Outdoor Industry MBA to continue his work increasing diversity in outdoor media. Award-winning wildlife photographer, Steider co-owns Made in the Gorge, a gallery and gift shop in downtown Hood River and spends her free time restoring habitat with the Global Owl Project among other organizations benefiting local wildlife.
The live panel discussion will leave you feeling inspired to pick up your camera and make a tangible impact on your community. Register at bendbulletin.us/3ls3ko1.
