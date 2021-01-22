Deschutes River Trail, Awbrey Reach — While the South Canyon section of the trail that stretches throughout Bend is the most popular, the northernmost 3.9-mile section is just as stunning. Starting at Sawyer Park, the trail travels along a high ridge offering views of the river, Riley Ranch Nature Reserve and the Cascades. The trail terminates in the Awbrey Glen neighborhood so always be respectful of private property along the way.
Huntington Wagon Road Interpretive Trail — The short trail located between Bend and Redmond on McGrath Road just outside of the Boonesborough neighborhood is definitely a hidden gem. Maintained by the Bureau of Land Management, the 2.4-mile out and back trek is easy and full of rich information on the 1850s supply wagon road that the trail follows including historic campsites, tree blazes and even some bullet holes remaining from target practice of those that used the route back then.
Shevlin Park — The land that became Shevlin Park was gifted to the city 100 years ago this week from the Shevlin-Hixon Lumber Company, so what better time to mark the occasion. The nearly 1,000 acres of parkland features hiking and biking trails of varying distances and difficulties as well as abundant picnic areas and river access for warmer days. The park to the west of Bend is still a local favorite and is one of the crowning jewels of the city’s parks.
