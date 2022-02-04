Deschutes River Trail, Awbrey Reach — While the South Canyon section of the trail that stretches below Riverbend and Farewell Bend park along the river where it slices through southwest Bend is more popular, this northern, 3.9-mile section is just as stunning. Starting at Sawyer Park, the trail travels along a high ridge, offering views of the river, Riley Ranch Nature Reserve and the Cascades. The trail terminates in the Awbrey Glen neighborhood, so always be respectful of private property along the way.
Huntington Wagon Road Interpretive Trail — The short trail located between Bend and Redmond on McGrath Road just outside of the Boonesborough neighborhood is definitely a hidden gem. Maintained by the Bureau of Land Management, the 2.4-mile out and back trek is easy and full of info on the mid-19th century supply wagon road that the trail follows, including historic campsites, tree blazes and even some bullet holes remaining from target practice of those who used the route back then.
Shevlin Park — The Shevlin-Hixon Lumber Company gifted the land that became Shevlin Park 101 years ago. Located in northwest Bend, the sprawling, nearly 1,000-acre park to the west of Bend is still a local favorite and one of the crown jewels of the city’s park system, with giant ponderosas, hiking and biking trails of varying distances and difficulties, abundant picnic areas, a fishing pond and Tumalo Creek access for the warmer days.
