Smoky skies (copy)
Smoke obscures the view of Mirror Pond as a pair of bicyclists ride through Drake Park in Bend in September 2020.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file photo

It’s smoke season, that new part of summer that we all have come to know and not love so well. Whether or not the skies are thick and orange today, chances are they will be one day soon, and they will hamper or bring a halt to some of your outdoor plans. So, what’s an avid outdoorsperson to do? Be prepared, get crafty, and take action! Here are a couple of tips to help you make it through the season:

Have an alternate outing ready. Smoke is often localized in its impact, meaning it can be smoky in Bend, but not in Sisters or Prineville. Get familiar with the wide variety of air quality websites and smoke forecast websites to help you make your decision. The data we have at our fingertips these days is truly astounding and can really help with planning. If your hike up in Sisters is in the haze, look to the Ochocos or the flip side of the mountains for options. (Beware: You can end up doom scrolling with air quality and smoke forecast sites. Sometimes the best measure of air quality is your nose and lungs.)

Redmond High football players practiced under a smoke-filled sky in 2017. 
A wildfire near Swamp Wells Trail, about a mile south of Boyd Cave and around nine miles south of Bend, as seen in July 2021.
Sarah Mowry leads communications and community engagement efforts for the Deschutes Land Trust. She holds a master’s in environmental science and is continually learning more about the nature of Central Oregon.

