On the southern edge of the Mt. Hood National Forest, just a short distance off state Highway 126, cool, clear water laps at the forested shores of Timothy Lake.
This area offers multiple options for a long day trip or quick overnight from Central Oregon. The lake is actually a reservoir created by a Portland General Electric dam on the southwest side that was constructed in the 1950s. The site is managed by PGE in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service.
Perched at more than 3,200 feet in elevation in the shadow of Mount Hood, the area should remain snow-free for a few more weeks before temperatures drop and facilities close for the winter.
Multiple trailheads, day use areas, boat launches and campgrounds situated around the lake provide various opportunities to explore just outside the typical extent of what most consider Central Oregon.
Trails encircle the entire lake, which creates a great long day hike or trail run totaling between 11 and 12 miles depending on route options. The Timothy Lake Trail (No. 528) contours the lake’s north, west and south shores and connects to the Pacific Crest Trail (No. 2000) which lines the eastern shore. Longer routes can be created by going farther out on the Pacific Crest trail, connecting to other trails in the area or venturing on some of the Forest Roads. Clackamas Lake and the historic ranger station are not far from Timothy Lake and can be added to make an even longer loop.
The Timothy Lake trail winds in and out of the dense, shaded forest and along the shore where Mount Hood and Jefferson peek over the trees. A deep breath fills the lungs with the refreshing pine scent and clean mountain air. Short rolling hills add more variety without ever feeling too strenuous. Technical sections with rocks and roots keep your attention but typically transition back to a smooth natural surface pretty quickly.
The trails skirt close to several campgrounds and day use areas. Any of these make great starting points for the full loop or an out and back. The PGE Trailhead or dam is probably the most common place to park for the Timothy Lake Trail. Some of the arguably best views of Hood are on the south side of the lake, while Meditation Point, which juts a short way into the water, makes a great destination to turn around from or to stop along the way.
If seeing the area on two feet doesn’t appeal to you, perhaps exploring on two wheels or four hooves does. The Timothy Lake Trail is open to bicycles and horses. The Joe Graham Horse Camp is also close by with ample space for horse trailers. Paddling the lake or fishing a cove would also be wonder-filled ways to spend the day. There is a 10-mph speed limit for any watercraft.
Day use fees are required at all the trailheads, picnic areas and boat launches. A Northwest Forest Pass can be used in place of the day use fee. If you decide to make it an overnight, campground options range from large drive-in sites to small hike or boat-in ones on Meditation Point. Several disposed camp spots can also be found in the area. Reservations for sites at the campgrounds can be made at recreation.gov.
While most of the forest is coniferous, some of the understory plants flash vibrant gold and rose colors in the fall. The mosquitos have died down and the temperatures moderate this time of year making it a nice to visit Timothy Lake. If you don’t make it this fall, keep this spot in mind for a close-by get away for next summer where you can either log some miles on lovely trails or relax on the water, paddling and fishing the day away.
Outdoors writer Cristina Peterson is an avid climber and trail runner.
