On the southern edge of the Mt. Hood National Forest, just a short distance off state Highway 126, cool, clear water laps at the forested shores of Timothy Lake.

This area offers multiple options for a long day trip or quick overnight from Central Oregon. The lake is actually a reservoir created by a Portland General Electric dam on the southwest side that was constructed in the 1950s. The site is managed by PGE in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service.

Outdoors writer Cristina Peterson is an avid climber and trail runner.

