The snow is here in Central Oregon, and fat bikers are rejoicing.

On weekends, it looks like a fat bike parade on Tumalo Falls Road, riders en route to take selfies at the falls, and before the snow melts to mud, fat bikers are at play on lower Phil’s trails. With a bit more snowfall to build up a base, the Central Oregon Trail Alliance grooming team will get the Wanoga Fat Bike trails open.

Emma Maaranen is a professional mountain bike rider, coach, and the Bend chapter representative on the Central Oregon Trail Alliance board of directors.

