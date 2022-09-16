Eventually, smoke settles in Central Oregon, signaling the arrival of late summer. The red disc sun hangs two-dimensionally against the flat backdrop of haze. The eerie light incites curiosity about the fire sending up so much smoke. What ground is turning black, which forest to ash?
The Cedar Creek Fire burns to the southwest of Bend in difficult terrain, surely changing the landscape forever — but maybe not for the worse.
Fire has been part of this landscape since before recorded history. A fire-adapted ecosystem recovers and creates forests of various ages across a large-scale area.
The intensity and exact areas being affected by fire won’t be known for some time. It can be challenging to imagine places once thick with verdant life turning to char and dust, especially if the area is a beloved favorite. It can also be a reminder about how nothing lasts forever, and that the natural world unfolds in timeframes much bigger than a human life.
Evidence of past blazes characterize the landscape along the Cascade crest. Different trails traverse though burns of various ages. Life returns in phases and each piece of ground shows growth at various stages.
In 2017, the Milli Fire burned outside of Sisters and through the forests that surround the Black Crater and Mathieu Lakes trails. It gave new meaning to the name Black Crater. Scorched soil eventually gave way to grasses and shrubs making their return. Snags fallen like sticks crisscross the forest floor. All of this creates new habitat for wildlife that also comes back after a burn.
Green trees still stand in the areas around the Mathieu Lakes, providing a stark contrast and some respite from the sun. The unburned areas create clumps of cover for wildlife moving through the exposed burn. The lakes make it even more attractive for them to migrate to that spot, just as people are also drawn to rest or refill their supply at the water’s edge.
The Pole Creek Fire burned 10 years ago starting in the area of the Pole Creek Trailhead. That trail now has more open views of the Sisters mountains. Ponderosa pines once guarded the dramatic background and the switchbacks. Snags still stand like sentinels, skeletal versions of what they once were. Seedlings from those trees can be seen regenerating this forest.
Almost 20 years ago, in 2003, the B&B Fire blazed across a massive swath of land near Santiam pass. This complex started as two fires, the Bear Butte and the Booth that eventually ran together. The snags through these areas have silvered from the sun and weather over the years. The ground has plentiful wildflowers and grasses through the summer. And trees already taller than people have regrown in some places.
September holds a subdued beauty that make adventures in these charred landscapes interesting. Temperatures moderate so the absence of shade from a canopy cover matters less. The grasses and flowers have mostly gone to seed, sending forth their progeny to unknown futures. The dried stalks wave golden in the wind, glowing in the dimmed, hazy light. The coming equinox will usher in autumn with more gold colors illuminating the land.
Burned areas may not be the quintessential vision people have of the Central Cascade backcountry, but these areas have an allure of their own, especially when visited over time to witness how nature regenerates on its own accord. In even what may be perceived as harsh conditions, life will carry on, maybe even thrive.
