Eventually, smoke settles in Central Oregon, signaling the arrival of late summer. The red disc sun hangs two-dimensionally against the flat backdrop of haze. The eerie light incites curiosity about the fire sending up so much smoke. What ground is turning black, which forest to ash?

The Cedar Creek Fire burns to the southwest of Bend in difficult terrain, surely changing the landscape forever — but maybe not for the worse.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.