Janay bungee jumps.jpg

Reporter Janay Wright jumps off the Crooked River High Bridge at Peter Skene Ogden State Scenic Viewpoint with Central Oregon Bungee Adventures earlier this month.

 Courtesy Central Oregon Bungee Adventures

As I traversed the Crooked River High Bridge at Peter Skene Ogden State Scenic Viewpoint, I couldn’t bring myself to look over the side at the Crooked River Gorge. I was trying to steel myself as I walked toward Central Oregon Bungee Adventures‘ site, where I would be strapped into a harness with a bungee cord attached before jumping off of the 300-foot bridge.

Bungee jump participants experience a 250-foot free fall, leaving them suspended 50 feet over the Crooked River. It’s the highest commercial bungee jump operation in the United States, according to Central Oregon Bungee Adventures.

Preparing to bungee jump.jpg

Founder of Central Oregon Bungee Adventures James Scott helps Janay Wright prepare for her first bungee jump.
Dylan prepares to jump.jpg

Dylan Lipke stands on the edge of the platform above the Crooked River Gorge in preparation to bungee jump.
Central Oregon Bungee Adventures.jpg

Dylan Lipke, right, stands on the platform on Central Oregon Bungee Adventures' site, in preparation for his first bungee jump.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0304,

jwright@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.