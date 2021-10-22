When a tree’s foliage ignites in fiery colors, separating it from the rest of the forest or neighborhood landscaping, it’s easier to notice the uniqueness of that specific tree. Where green was ubiquitous in spring and summer, now branches glow with golden yellows, deep reds, and bright oranges. Even in coniferous forests where most of the trees’ needles don’t change colors, the understory becomes alight with color which might make some notice the different species that exist in the shadows of the taller trees. And even more, how distinctive the various plants are from each other.

When briskly passing by tree after tree in the forest, the individuality can be missed. The softer light of Autumn, tempered by intermittent cloud cover and the long shadows cast by earlier sunsets, along with the changing colors on the landscape provides a perfect opportunity to note how in nature, no two things are exactly alike.

Furthermore, even a trail traveled many times before, has never been observed in the present moment. The change in seasons, time of day, or any number of circumstances make every moment completely novel. In the poem Black Maps by Mark Strand, he writes "Each moment is a place we've never been."

With that perspective it's worth revisiting places again and again to observe how they change. But an easy adventure where the seasonal changes can be viewed is over Santiam Pass. Just the drive to the Willamette National Forest this time of the year provides splashes of fall colors from the road. Spending some time on any number of trails in that area would lead to some lovely fall foliage.

Clear Lake Loop in particular isn't too far from Central Oregon. This trail is about 4.5 miles and encircles the lake without much elevation change. This makes it doable on a leisurely Autumn day. The gleaming leaves create a magnificent contrast against the dark lava rock and deep water. For a longer walk or ride, the McKenzie River trail is also in this area. This designated National Recreation trail extends for over 26 miles passes by many scenic spots. It can be done in one long run or bike ride, or hike it in sections. Setting up a shuttle to only go one direction is a popular way to experience this trail.

There is more information on both of these trails on the Willamette National Forest Website.

McKenzie River Trail: https://www.fs.usda.gov/wps/portal/fsinternet/cs/recarea?ss=110618&navtype=BROWSEBYSUBJECT&cid=FSE_003738&navid=110240000000000&pnavid=110000000000000&position=BROWSEBYSUBJECT&recid=4479&ttype=recarea

Clear Lake Area: https://www.fs.usda.gov/recarea/willamette/recreation/recarea/?recid=4399

The uniqueness in nature and of each moment also extends to people. We are all part of nature and are completely individual. This may seem like an obvious statement but it can be easy to forget. When people show their true colors, whether in their physical appearance or in their personality, their distinctive qualities may become more apparent also. Even without flashy appearances or personalities, there are so many intricacies in every person that make them distinct and beautiful.

Similarly also, each new day, new moment makes everyone different than they might have been before. Experiences add up to shape who people are in the present. This inspires interest and compassion. Through careful observation or thoughtful connection with others we can learn what might be affecting friends and family. There are often more intricacies to discover, even in those who are closest to us.

It also makes for a good reason to extend patience and understanding to someone who might be having a hard time. Circumstances may change for better or worse for anyone, so checking in with how someone is doing might reveal a recent hardship or reason for joy.

Take time to observe and appreciate the changes associated with a new season or from one moment to another in both the landscape and those around us. This could lead to a more profound appreciation for them and create opportunities to celebrate their amazing uniqueness.