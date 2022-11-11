By JEREMY DICKMAN • For The Bulletin

A lot of Central Oregon transplants arrive here for the splendor of the epic hike, the glorious summit, or a grand backpacking adventure. Staggering into a campsite after 20 miles and 5,000 vertical feet of hardcore nature worship is an ordinary weekend for some of our local freaks, particularly the 20-something set (and yes, I am jealous).

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Jeremy Dickman is a local attorney and longtime Central Oregon resident who loves dragging his two kids into character-building weekend nature marches.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.