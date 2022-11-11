By JEREMY DICKMAN • For The Bulletin
A lot of Central Oregon transplants arrive here for the splendor of the epic hike, the glorious summit, or a grand backpacking adventure. Staggering into a campsite after 20 miles and 5,000 vertical feet of hardcore nature worship is an ordinary weekend for some of our local freaks, particularly the 20-something set (and yes, I am jealous).
For most of us parents, however, these grand adventures eventually give way to Saturday tee-ball and Sunday soccer, followed by pumpkin carving and/or a frantic last-minute search for science project ingredients. Do you know how hard it is to find a roll of Mentos during papier mache volcano season?
Still, 20 years after moving to Central Oregon I never get tired of its trees and topography, and the yearning for a weekend hike still pulls me outside, where I also drag my family. And if all you have time for is a spritz of High Desert exploration, the Metolius River will scratch that itch.
Nestled 20 minutes northwest of Sisters and less than an hour from Bend, Camp Sherman — the unincorporated community that serves as the base of operations for all Metolius River recreation — is an easy drive from most anywhere in Central Oregon. It’s also a great, something-for-everyone destination if and when you have holiday visitors during the next several weeks.
Every trail that lines the Metolius (which springs from beneath Black Butte to the south and flows north toward Canyon Creek and ultimately Lake Billy Chinook to the northeast) is relatively flat, and thoughtfully blanketed with soft pine needles from the ponderosas, tamaracks and hemlocks towering above. The azure-blue river itself is always a frigid 48 degrees and runs at a near-constant flow of 50,000 gallons per minute.
The effect is a kind of time warp, wherein the ravages of climate change seem like foreign concepts in this unchanging paradise.
The most popular trailhead is just across the bridge from the Camp Sherman Store. The store famously made its bones more than a century ago as a headquarters for fly fishing, and it’s still definitely that. The shop sells an enormous array of flies, fishing equipment, and snacks galore, but more on that later.
My wife and I both enjoy spotting birds, plant life, and anything else that will bore our 10- and 12-year-olds to tears, but the magic of the Metolius River Trail is that they are momentarily captivated by our impromptu naturalists’ lessons. The trek along the west bank of the river is peaceful, flat and never loses sight of water. Despite the trail’s ease, you won’t find South Sister-level crowds. Our weekend afternoon sojourn was only a couple of miles, and we passed about five people (10 if you figure for passing them twice).
The babbling Metolius occasionally roars to life with small rapids, but that doesn’t bother the anglers who wade into the river to take advantage of the area’s quiet to try and surprise a rainbow or bull trout with a well-placed cast.
In the first few thousand feet, the river trail passes through the front yards of charming and historic cabins — one could easily imagine lounging on one of those porches on a warm autumn day, or curling up in front of their big stone fireplaces on a crisp autumn evening. As we carried on through wide meadows and jutting roots, our kids stopped to press their noses against the bark of each massive tree (the olfactory report from a ponderosa pine is either cinnamon, vanilla, or rarely coconut, depending on who you ask).
True weekend warriors would settle for nothing less than a 7-mile loop from Camp Sherman Store all the way to Lower Bridge Campground and back again. Those with both comfortable shoes and additional endurance may explore the Wizard Falls Fish Hatchery, which is also a decent place to start the same hike in reverse. Alas, we crossed the river at the Allingham Bridge, maybe a mile from the trailhead, and returned to the store through the campgrounds on the east side of the river.
Regardless of miles logged, be sure to stop at Camp Sherman Store for refreshments after the effort. The snacks are pricey, but the chili fig spread will blow your mind when coupled with peanut butter-filled pretzel bites.
