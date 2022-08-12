This summer, Friday and Saturday nights have been booked up for many of my friends and coworkers because they are busy getting their roller-skating groove on at The Pavilion. If you haven’t caught the resurgence of roller skating yet, it’s time to lace up and join in or at least swing by to watch their glee.

Spring through early fall, The Pavilion has a variety of roller-skating sessions and roller activities available, including roller hockey, roller derby and open skate.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Julie Brown is the communications and community relations manager for Bend Park and Recreation District.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.