This summer, Friday and Saturday nights have been booked up for many of my friends and coworkers because they are busy getting their roller-skating groove on at The Pavilion. If you haven’t caught the resurgence of roller skating yet, it’s time to lace up and join in or at least swing by to watch their glee.
Spring through early fall, The Pavilion has a variety of roller-skating sessions and roller activities available, including roller hockey, roller derby and open skate.
The Pavilion has been building momentum and has a great turnout for the skating sessions, including Friday Night Roller Dance, parent-tot skate and play and Sunday Family Skate. Most sessions are drop-in, so you don’t have to reserve in advance. Complete with good music, special mini-sessions such as backward skate, the limbo, and roller dancing, the atmosphere will transport you back decades into the past or introduce you to something new, depending on your age.
A colleague friend of mine said, “I hadn’t been on skates in years, but I was excited to try it again. I look forward to it every week now. It is great exercise and really fun.”
There’s even Saturday Night Adult Skate with a Jam Skate Class immediately preceding the evening fun to provide basic skating skills and rental skates. The Adult Jam Skate Class is the exception to the drop-in process — register in advance and the $15 fee includes skate rental and entry to Jam Skate.
After making the roller events a weekly date, my friend added, “Everyone is genuinely having a good time from beginner to expert, and the fashion is a blast! Roller skating is a reason to get dressed up in whatever you want, from bellbottoms to skater attire, and I love the glow-in-the-dark skates.”
Now I see why the new disco ball was installed recently, and I’m tempted to join them. Seeing the possibility of recruiting a newcomer, she said, “Just go for it! The skill level is all over the place, so you won’t feel out of place as a beginner.”
The Pavilion skatepark features are included during Open Skate, Parent-Tot Skate & Play and Sunday Family Skate times — skateboarders and scooters welcome. Sorry, no bikes. Joining one of these sessions is a great way to try out the skate park features if you’ve been curious when passing by the facility.
We are offering an Intro to Ramp Skating on Roller Skates class on Sundays for anyone to try the skatepark and learn the basics. Helmets and knee pads are required, and wrist guards highly recommended.
If you’re not one to don the quads or in-line skates, spectating is also welcome and available indoors and outdoors by the rink.
“There’s a collective humility that allows people to really let go, be their silliest selves and have fun,” according to another friend.
With everything else in the world a little heavy, I think good music, exercise and some silly might be a great answer. Roller skating continues through September when it will have to give way for ice season until next spring. Seize the opportunity while you can!
