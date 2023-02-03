Maston Trail System is a gem in the Central Oregon trail network. Due to its location and good draining soil, it’s rideable all but a few days every year.

Today there are fat bikers, gravel riders, kids on 24-inch tire bikes, and even a mountain bike racer enjoying the trails while most of the singletrack in Central Oregon is nestled under a white blanket or is too muddy to ride. What also makes Maston Trail System a special place is the collaboration of user groups and the land manager to turn an area of ill-treated and trash-strewn land into a recreational bright spot.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Emma Maaranen is a professional mountain bike rider, coach, and the Bend chapter representative on the Central Oregon Trail Alliance board of directors.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.