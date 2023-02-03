Maston Trail System is a gem in the Central Oregon trail network. Due to its location and good draining soil, it’s rideable all but a few days every year.
Today there are fat bikers, gravel riders, kids on 24-inch tire bikes, and even a mountain bike racer enjoying the trails while most of the singletrack in Central Oregon is nestled under a white blanket or is too muddy to ride. What also makes Maston Trail System a special place is the collaboration of user groups and the land manager to turn an area of ill-treated and trash-strewn land into a recreational bright spot.
In the early 2000s, the land that is now Maston was littered with old tires and other hard to dispose of trash, a site for target shooting, and scarred with moto tracks as far as the eye could see. Greg Currie, who was the regional landscape architect for the BLM at the time, had a vision to take control of the land to stop the abuse it was receiving and turn it into a multi-user, non-motorized recreational area. He pulled together a coalition of user groups, including Mike Pulzone from COTA, Kim McCarrel of Oregon Equestrian Trails and a host of “ologists,” from botanists to ornithologists from the BLM.
Currie won a major grant in 2008 to build the fence. Once fenced in, motorized use was relocated to the Cline Butte area, and volunteer work parties removed the dumped waste and decommissioned the moto tracks. The coalition developed a corridors plan for trails in 2010 that would keep equestrian trails separate from hike and bike trails and reduce disruptions to wildlife, including nesting raptors along the rim. Once the trail corridors were established, a team of COTA volunteers flagged trails to maximize the terrain for fun mountain biking.
The terrain along the rim was especially interesting to COTA volunteer Paul Thomasburg. He flagged a path that would take riders through tricky rock lines and planned stone masonry work to make the jumble of rocks flow. After a nail-biter review by the BLM ornithologist of the proposed track, a few compromises were made and Thomasburg went to work. Rock work of this scope was a learning opportunity for volunteers including Joe Meyers, who has gone on to lead the build of the Rockstacker section of C.O.D. Trail in the Phil’s Trail area.
Existing paths were adopted and modified. Ten miles of moto trails were repurposed into trails such as Pumice Foot Trail. Where a canal was constructed but never used, a bermed serpentine track filled the trench and became Lost Dream trail. New trails were built, including Big Bark, laid out by Chris Dodson. When Fat Rabbit was being laid out, what was thought to be a deer path crossing the trail turned out to be trafficked by a healthy colony of jackrabbits.
Building 10 miles of new hand-built singletrack over three years provided a training opportunity for many volunteers. Chris Krash and Phil Meglasson — yes, the Phil of Phil’s Trail — trained volunteers in trail-building techniques. These include Bob Gilbert, who has gone on to be the Redmond Chapter representative of COTA and has been instrumental recently in the Cascade View trails development, and Bruce Schroeder, who recently retired from his seven-year stint as COTA President.
Collaboration and vision were key to making the Maston recreation area happen and to be built quickly with an all-hands-on-deck mentality. Within a year of the BLM building the Newcome Road parking area in 2012, the parking lot has been full most days with riders, hikers and equestrians using this popular network. Raptors flourish in the area, and old-growth juniper keep adorning themselves in moss as they age. Maston is a success story for recreation partnership and opportunities.
If you would like to be a part in keeping Maston trails vibrant, check out COTA’s MeetUp page for drainage management and trail narrowing volunteer work parties this spring.
