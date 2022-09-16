JWOcker_credit Lindsey Ocker.jpg

Author J.W. Ocker is no stranger to the strange: His past books include “Cursed Objects: Strange but True of the World’s Most Infamous Items” and “The New England Grimpendium: A Guide to Macabre and Ghastly Sites.” His website is named OTIS (for “Odd Things I’ve Seen”), which he describes as “a chronicle of my visits to the unusual … oddities of nature, art, science, and culture.”

In his latest tome, “The United States of Cryptids: A Tour of American Myths and Monsters,” Ocker casts his curious eye on cryptozoological creatures of lore: the skunk ape in the South, the Jersey devil of the Jersey Pine Barrens, and closer to our home, the jackalope and bigfoot.

