For a change of scenery, try a run at Swampy Lakes trails. At 5,800 feet elevation, the area hints at being in high country, well before the alpine and high above the city below.
The trails first go through lodgepole pine, which have a distinct feel from the ponderosa pine forests around town. The narrow lodgepole skimp on shade, so the start might be sun drenched. After a few miles though, the forest transitions to mixed conifer with towering Douglas fir. The dark woods, with its cool air and tackier trails, hold great allure on hot days.
Swampy Lakes Trailhead is an easy drive from Bend. It’s about half way up the hill to Mt. Bachelor, making it convenient for before work or evening runs. The trailhead has ample parking. The quick loops and longer routes all offer interesting destinations or viewpoints to make the effort worthwhile.
Short and sweaty
At just over 4 miles, the Swampy Lakes Loop gains about 450 feet in elevation, mostly on short climbs that aren’t too steep or sustained. This is also a great choice to test your footwork on a trail more technical than most found closer to town. Occasional roots and rocks require you to be quick on your feet, but they are spaced enough for most people to find a rhythm in their run. Start on the western side of the loop and go clockwise. At about halfway, stop at the Swampy Shelter to glimpse a view of Broken Top between the trees. The last section follows a forest road downhill to the trailhead.
Longer loops
Swampy Lakes Trail is the start for two options in the 7 to 8 mile range depending on some slight route variations along the way. The Swampy-Dutchman Loop has some tricky rocky sections and more elevation gain than the Swampy-Swede Loop. For this run, head out on the Swampy Lakes Trail then take a left, to the west, on Middle Flagline. From there make another left, turning south onto Flagline Tie. The next junction is with Swampy-Dutchman Trail, which is also called Ridge Trail on some maps. This presents a decision point. For more vert, meaning vertical gain, turn toward Vista Butte. This adds just over a mile and a few hundred feet in elevation which leads to a sweet view. Return the same way to the junction then follow Ridge Trail or Swampy-Dutchman back.
The Swampy-Swede Loop leads to the east. Start out on the Swampy Lakes Trail then take either the Swede Ridge Trail or the Swampy-Swede Tie . Both of these wend their way to the Swede Shelter. Take a minute to appreciate the stunning view of mountains and feel the breeze. Go back on whichever trail you didn’t take there.
Backdoor to the Tumalo Trails
Many great trails extend from the Tumalo Falls area. But the trailheads can get so crowded, it can be hard to find parking. If you’re looking to log more miles try starting at Swampy instead. The Swampy Lakes Trail connects to the South Fork Trail which descends into the Bend Watershed. If you decide to go this route, leave the dogs at home. After a few switchbacks, the serene sounds of the creek can be heard. Interesting plants line the verdant riparian areas. This trail connects to the Bridge Creek Trail and the Tumalo Creek Trail. To make a 15 mile loop back to Swampy, take the Tumalo Creek Trail with views of Cougar Cliffs and the whole Tumalo drainage to the Tumalo Ridge Trail. This trail climbs steep switchbacks but the clear mountain views make up for the suffering. At the Swede Shelter, check your energy level then choose your route back to the trailhead.
