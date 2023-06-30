Pickleball remains untouched as America’s fastest-growing sport with participation nearly doubling in 2022, according to a 2023 Sports & Fitness Association report. Sunriver Resort has taken note, announcing a conversion of all resort tennis courts into an indoor/outdoor 18-court pickleball complex. The project will take place in two phases, with 10 outdoor pickleball courts expected to debut in early July and an additional eight indoor courts by the fall.
“We’re constantly looking to enhance our amenity offerings. We’re always looking to make sure we stay relevant and we’re giving our guests and members the amenities that they’re looking for,” said Lindsay Borkowski, director of sales and marketing.
The Sunriver Resort Pickleball Complex features a food and beverage station, viewing area and walkway between courts, which are crafted from recycled rubber, according to a press release. Private lessons and pickleball mixers will be led by Lou Bayou. According to the Sunriver Chamber of Commerce, Bayou is Sunriver’s resident pickleball pro.
Bayou has been an IPTPA level II certified pickleball instructor since 2016 and is a Team Selkirk-sponsored player with a USAPA 5.0 tournament rating for mixed doubles, according to Sunriver Resort’s website.
The two ways to play are as a member or guest of Sunriver Resort, said Borkowski. Guests are welcome to rent outdoor courts, which accommodate up to six people, for $40 an hour. Members are required to pay an initiation fee of $400 for individuals and $500 for families, followed by monthly dues of $175 and $275 respectively.
“Whether you’re a beginner exploring a new hobby or a seasoned player looking to refine your game, our new pickleball complex promises an exceptional and memorable experience for everyone,” said Tom O’Shea, managing director at Sunriver Resort.
