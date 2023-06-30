Pickleball court and players

Sunriver Resort is converting all resort tennis courts into an indoor/outdoor 18-court pickleball complex, which will be revealed in two phases. 

 Courtesy Rich Legg

Pickleball remains untouched as America’s fastest-growing sport with participation nearly doubling in 2022, according to a 2023 Sports & Fitness Association report. Sunriver Resort has taken note, announcing a conversion of all resort tennis courts into an indoor/outdoor 18-court pickleball complex. The project will take place in two phases, with 10 outdoor pickleball courts expected to debut in early July and an additional eight indoor courts by the fall.

“We’re constantly looking to enhance our amenity offerings. We’re always looking to make sure we stay relevant and we’re giving our guests and members the amenities that they’re looking for,” said Lindsay Borkowski, director of sales and marketing.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0304,

jwright@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.