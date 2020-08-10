South Sister hike

Sunday stroll at South Sister

Jonah Plymale and his dog Solomon lead the way down the trail and past a cluster of wildflowers while descending the 10,358-foot summit of South Sister with friend Garrett Chenoweth early Sunday morning.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin

Jonah Plymale and his dog Solomon lead the way down the trail and past a cluster of wildflowers while descending the 10,358-foot summit of South Sister with friend Garrett Chenoweth early Sunday morning.

Editor: 541-633-2166, gobrien@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.