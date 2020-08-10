Jonah Plymale and his dog Solomon lead the way down the trail and past a cluster of wildflowers while descending the 10,358-foot summit of South Sister with friend Garrett Chenoweth early Sunday morning.
featured
Sunday Stroll at South Sister
- Trump orders more unemployment payments, a payroll tax deferral
- 'Resignation or hang': Fury over Beirut blast fuels protests, clashes with police
- Vote-by-mail worries: A 'leaky pipeline' in many states
- Remains recovered from sunken Marine craft
- Today in History
- Intel official: Russia trying to denigrate Biden while China prefers Trump not be reelected
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.