With the solstice coming Tuesday, summer is set to officially begin in the Northern Hemisphere. Yet here in Central Oregon, spring weather has lingered with a string of cool, rainy days. Every year here, the transition between seasons seems to unfold a little differently. Some folks may feel eager for the summer sun and heat to arrive. Others (like me) relish the clouds gliding across the sky and the extra moisture that makes everything more fragrant and verdant.
With the precipitation and the snowpack holding at higher altitudes, people’s plans for June may not pan out as they did the past few years. Trails, roads and campgrounds will be opening later and several trail running races in the area have had to re-route their courses or cancel because of the snow still covering trails. This forces people to be flexible and accept the situation as it is because nothing can be done to change it.
Although this can be challenging, flexibility often leads to better outcomes in the end. Looking to nature, plants, even trees, bend in the wind. If there isn’t flex in them, they’ll break. So take a cue from nature and Bend to situations — don’t let them break you!
In many circumstances, there are various options; consider them and find the best path forward. Focusing too narrowly on a single goal might prevent you from seeing other opportunities. Your expectations might need to be adjusted but don’t just give up or let the conditions ruin the day.
It’s important to point out that this does not mean pushing ahead no matter what, especially if conditions are unsafe or would lead to resource damage. If you encounter snow, anticipate moving more slowly, be prepared for cold temperatures and wet feet. If you encounter a lot of water on the trails, resist the temptation to skirt around puddles, which widens them over time. Likewise, be mindful of leaving deep tracks or ruts in muddy trails. Find another option if the trail you hoped to venture on isn’t in good condition: You might even be rewarded with something unexpected.
Usually by mid-June, fine dust and unrelenting sun make the High Desert trails on the east side of Central Oregon less enjoyable. But this year, those areas are in great shape as of now. The dampness has kept the trails tacky, and the amount of shade along the trails doesn’t matter on cloudy days. Green grasses line the singletrack and wave in the wind. Wildflowers bloom in places they aren’t typically seen. Look for various species of larkspur, lupine, Oregon sunshine, stonecrop and buckwheat, all of which add color and allure to the desert.
For departure points, giddyap over to Horse Butte or Horse Ridge. These two areas have multiple options for adventures of different lengths.
Horse Butte is on Forest Road 1815, not far from Knott Road in southeast Bend. The classic Horse Butte loop is just under 10 miles. If that’s too long, an out-and-back on either side still makes a great run. A note on out-and-backs: the scenery differs in each direction. After turning around, set your sights on new views despite being the same stretch of trail. From the trailhead, you can also take Swamp Wells Trail south to the Bessie Butte spur, or continue on as far as Newberry Caldera.
Horse Ridge is located on the south side of Highway 20 farther east from town. There are steep climbs up to the top of the ridge, or take more gentle routes by following the old highway alignment. Aptly named Sand Canyon and Holy Loop may still be a little sandy depending how recently, and how much, it rained. From the top of the ridge, dropping down over the southwest side adds some more adventure. The Crazy Horse Trail feels remote and has some expansive views.
Take advantage of the extended season in these beautiful spots. Bendtrails.org has great maps and descriptions of Horse Butte, Horse Ridge, and most other trails on the east side of Central Oregon.
So while you’re waiting for summer to truly arrive, enjoy the cooler temperatures and go see some spots flourishing from the extra moisture.
