As the High Desert scorches with temperatures exceeding 100 degrees, there is no better time to cool off with a paddling outing on a high-mountain lake.
Central Oregon is home to a plethora of such lakes. Whether you’re a kayaker or a stand-up paddleboarder, here are a few options to get out on the water and stay cool during the heat wave.
Elk Lake
Located about 30 miles southwest of Bend along the Cascade Lakes Highway, Elk Lake is 400 acres with a depth of 25 to 65 feet. The water in the morning can be calm and glasslike, but can become quite choppy when the afternoon wind picks up.
During the summer, water sports enthusiasts come to Elk Lake for an endless array of activities: sailing, windsurfing, swimming, beachcombing — and of course, kayaking and paddleboarding. The 10-mph speed limit keeps the buzz of motors down and big waves at a minimum if the wind is light. Opportunities to paddle the lake can last well into the fall before the snow arrives.
On Elk Lake, the views are about as good as they get in the Central Oregon Cascades. South Sister towers over the north end of the lake, and the south side of Mount Bachelor looms to the northeast.
Kayaks and paddleboards are available for rent at Elk Lake Resort.
East Lake
Tucked high into the Newberry National Volcanic Monument east of La Pine at 6,381 feet, East Lake is first and foremost a fishing lake. During the summer the lake is filled with boats of anglers vying for rainbow trout, brown trout and kokanee.
But kayaking has increased in popularity on the lake in recent years as a way of exploring its unique shoreline, and kayaks are available for rent at East Lake Resort.
Paddlers on on East Lake are treated to intriguing rock formations along the shore and plenty of opportunities to view wildlife, including bald eagles, blue herons and ospreys.
On the west end of East Lake, the water is almost tropical-like — clear and light-green along a beach of white pumice. East Lake is more than 1,000 acres with an average depth of 67 feet.
Hosmer Lake
Hosmer Lake is one of the most popular lakes in the Cascades for kayaking.
The water on the lake, about 40 miles west of Bend near Elk Lake, is so clear that paddlers can watch brook and rainbow trout swimming near their boats. Add to that the dramatic views of South Sister, Broken Top and Mount Bachelor, and Hosmer is simply one of the best places to paddle in the Central Oregon Cascades, maybe in all of Oregon.
Hosmer Lake is just 200 acres with a depth of only 3 to 12 feet.
Kayakers should take care to watch for fly anglers on the lake and not paddle through their fishing lines.
The shoreline at Hosmer is marshy in many spots, but once out on the water, a kayaker or stand-up paddleboarder is treated to a wonderful water experience.
