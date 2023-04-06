HOODOO SKI AREA — In the distance, Mount Washington's pointy peak rose into the blue sky. Right in front of me, a blanket of fresh snow awaited.
The top of Hoodoo Ski Area near Sisters can be as inviting as any major resort in the country on a blue-bird day with fresh powder. I carved my board through untouched snow down a perfectly pitched slope, not seeing another skier or snowboarder until I reached the groomed trail at the bottom near Ed's Chairlift.
That day last week at Hoodoo was a memorable one, and there are more to come, as the resort boasts a hefty base of 123 inches during this lingering La Niña winter season.
According to hoodoo.com, the ski area plans to close for the season after April 23, which is about one to two weeks longer than usual. Hoodoo has even endured some winters recently during which it opened only for a few weeks the entire season.
But this year, spring skiing will last well into April, as Hoodoo will be open through this Sunday as well as April 13-16 and April 22-23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Lift tickets are only $40 this Friday and April 13-14.
Spring Fling pond skimming and snow games are set for this Sunday at 2 p.m. Pond skimming brings out the brave skiers and riders who attempt to cross 100 feet of icy water successfully. For more information, visit hoodoo.com.
Mt. Bachelor ski area, of course, also has a healthy snow base, as its website reported a 139-inch base on Wednesday — its deepest snow base in six years, according to Alana Watkins, Mt. Bachelor communications and public relations interim director — and 438 inches (36.5 feet) of snowfall this winter. Bachelor will remain open through May 28, as originally scheduled.
The resort probably has enough snow to remain open into June this year, but it typically never stays open past the last Sunday in May because it needs to prepare for the summer season, which includes the chairlift-served Bachelor Bike Park.
"We have one of the latest closing dates in the country, and we also have an extremely busy summer season and need a short amount of time to prepare in between," Watkins said.
After 132 inches of snow in March, more than double the average of 63 inches, deep-powder days have been a regular occurrence on the mountain.
Skiers and snowboarders should continue to watch out for tree-well and snow-immersion hazards even as the season gets well into April.
"Skiers/boarders should ride with a buddy in sight at all times," Watkins said. "When venturing off groomed trails, use caution as obstacles can be obscured in fresh snow."
As temperatures eventually increase and the long La Niña winter finally turns to spring, skiers and boarders should be prepared for different conditions.
"Always ski or ride in control, spring conditions can be hard and fast in the morning and soft in the afternoon," Watkins said. "Pay attention to your speed and other guests on the mountain. Always give the guest below you skiing/riding on the slopes the right of way."
Mt. Bachelor is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day through April 23. On April 24, the resort will move to its spring operations hours of 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every day through May 28.
Weather permitting, Bachelor will operate the Pine Marten, Sunrise and Summit chairlifts through closing day. The Skyliner Chairlift, typically open through the end of the season, will close after April 30 as the resort begins work on replacing the current four-rider chairlift with a six-rider lift in time for next winter season. It will be the first six-pack detachable chairlift at Bachelor.
According to mtbachelor.com, run closures beginning May 1 will include DSQ, Dentists Way, Lower Avalanche, Lower Cliffhanger, Skyliner Lift Line, the Moraine above Skyliner, and the Woodward Mountain Parks situated below the West Village getback: Cannon Beach, The Point, and Lower Peace Park.
For more information, visit mtbachelor.com.
