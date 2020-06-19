Summer officially starts on Saturday. The weather is getting a head start. While the average person is able to shed some layers of clothing to beat the heat, dogs do not have the same luxury. Here are three parks in Bend to take your four-legged furry friend for a swim on a hot summer day in the high desert.
Rimrock Trail (Good dog trail)
On the way to Mount Bachelor, Rimrock Trail has several trails — along with a 5-mile loop — that will lead to the river for dogs to swim and chase after balls or sticks and does not have too swift of rapids.
Riverbend Dog Park
Riverbend Dog Park is located in the center of Bend. The off-leash area of the park leads down to a beach where dogs can hop into the Deschutes River.
First Street Rapids Park
Another area where Bendites and their pups do not have to travel far for a swim: Downstream from the rapids under the footbridge, the water calms down enough for a game of fetch that can be played without worries of the ball getting lost down river.
Top Dog-Friendly Trails according to alltrails.com
Green Lake (9.1 Miles, Deschutes National Forest); Tumalo Falls (6.5 miles Deschutes National Forest); Wickiup Plain Loop Trail (5.7 miles, Three Sisters Wilderness); Ancient Juniper Trail (3.1 miles, Oregon Badlands Wilderness); Dry River Canyon Trail (6.4 miles, Horse Ridge Natural Area); Fall River Trail (5.9 miles, Deschutes National Forest)
Post-swim dog-friendly pubs:
Cascade Lakes Brewing Company; McMenamins; Bend Brewing Company; Silver Moon Brewing Company; Crux Fermentation Project; GoodLife Brewing Company; 10 Barrel Brewing Company.
