Central Oregon young adults 18 to 24 have the opportunity to spend the summer building and maintaining trails as part of a new, specialized trail crew in Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland
Central Oregon young adults 18 to 24 have the opportunity to spend the summer building and maintaining trails as part of a new, specialized trail crew in Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland
Submitted photos
Heart of Oregon Corps’ AmeriCorps workers study a map.
Submitted photo
Heart of Oregon Corps' AmeriCorps members working on trails along the Deschutes River.
Heart of Oregon Corps’ AmeriCorps program has announced the launch of a new conservation crew to construct and maintain trails in Ochoco National Forest and on Crooked River National Grassland. More than 100,000 visitors access the two and their hundreds of miles of trails annually — and as visitor numbers grow, the local youth crew will be vital in creating access and improving the overall experience for local visitors, according to a press announcement.
“Currently, the Forest Service depends heavily on volunteer support for trail construction and maintenance. Hiring a dedicated crew made up of local youth that can work in the front country as well as in the backcountry adds value to both the community and the Forest and Grassland,” said Mitch Lex, the program coordinator at Heart of Oregon Corps (HOC).
The trail crew’s work will begin in late April and proceed through October, with crew positions open to 18- to 24-year-olds in Crook County and other parts of Central Oregon.
The crew will consist of a crew leader, an assistant crew leader, and three, 900-hour term AmeriCorps members, with five additional Corpsmembers to join later in the summer.
The new crew will function a little differently from others because of the specialized work and backcountry camping trips, noted Laura Handy, executive director of HOC.
“A lot of conservation corps around the country recruit youths from all over the country and then they only do camping,” Handy said. “We really focus on Central Oregon youth on local, Central Oregon projects.”
Total benefits for 18- to 24-year-olds amount to over $6,000 for the service term in living allowance and scholarship, Handy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.