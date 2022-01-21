Seeing the snowpack diminish and places get messy with the recent melt saddens many winter sports enthusiasts. It causes incongruous emotions of enjoying the sun despite it feeling wrong for the weather to be so pleasant here in January. It’s supposed to be deep winter with a chill in the air and snow on the ground.
Some people worry about the climate and wonder what’s in store for the coming months or years if these warming trends continue. Questions swirl about what it means for the future of snow sports, for drought, fire season, our forests and many species that all may be affected by having a smaller snowpack.
The climate action organization, Protect Our Winters or POW, is on a mission to make change at the margins of the outdoor community. Through cultural shifts in behavior and norms, through policy reform and political pressure, and through technological and financial investments, the organization believes that reducing carbon emission is possible.
These efforts could drastically impact the future of winter weather and snow sports in North America.
People’s concern for the climate falls along a spectrum and so can actions to reduce carbon emissions.
There’s the option to never drive to a trailhead, never ride a chairlift, never purchase new gear. That path seriously stifles the passion and pleasure derived from being outside. But not making any changes means the planet continues on the trajectory toward an increasingly unstable and warmer climate.
Making some change while still pursuing adventures and spending time outside is possible. POW understands it’s not realistic to ask people to stop getting out to do what they love. Those adventures may be what inspire people to take more action. POW advocates for making change where possible such as putting pressure on ski areas to power lifts with renewable energy sources; making conscious decisions about commuting to trailheads either in a carpool or in a low or no emissions vehicle; searching for used gear to replace items only when they are really needed rather than just to have the latest and greatest.
There can be a balance between effort and surrender, between going to such extremes that life loses its joy and resigning to do nothing. Every person’s mere existence creates a carbon footprint, and every person has agency to reduce it.
There’s also an effort and surrender in choosing an outdoor activity in these less-than-ideal snow conditions. Some will make the effort, continuing to head into the mountains in search of smooth turns in the snow. Others may surrender to the warm temperatures, get out the hiking boots or mountain bike to find dry trails (remember not to ride on muddy trails, creating deep ruts or widening them by going around large puddles).
Maybe this is an in-between option: Snowshoeing!
Since this activity can be done in various depths of snow and doesn’t require sliding (unless you’re doing it wrong or being super extreme), it can be a way to experience the woods in the winter even if the snow is crusty or sticky. There are many snowshoe trails on the Deschutes National Forest at various elevations. Snowshoeing provides a pretty good cardio workout if you add some elevation gain or go for miles and miles. It doesn’t require much skill or coordination since it is basically hiking over snow, so almost anyone can try it from young children or older folks.
Snowshoeing can also fall into the middle ground of requiring some gear but not much: snowshoes and some old poles, in addition to clothing and boots appropriate for the weather. It’s important to be prepared for any outdoor activity in the winter as the cold increases risks for exposure and some areas can be harder to access if help is needed. So be sure to bring essentials such as food, water, appropriate clothing, navigation tools, heat source, headlamp and a first aid kit.
If you don’t want to go alone or don’t have the gear, check out the free snowshoe tours at Mt. Bachelor. Outings are led by a U.S. Forest Service volunteer and snowshoes are provided. Visit mtbachelor.com/things-to-do/resort-activities/snowshoeing for more information.
For more info or to get involved with Protect Our Winters, visit their website at protectourwinters.org.
