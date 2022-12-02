Oregon’s sno-parks offer some of the best spots for winter recreation such as cross-country skiing, snowmobiling and sledding. But before heading to one of the state’s 100 sno-parks, make sure to purchase a sno-park permit, which differs from an Oregon State Parks Pass or Northwest Forest Pass.

The sno-park program, which began in 1977, is funded by user fees, according to Kacey Davey, public information officer at the Oregon Department of Transportation. The user-funded program makes it possible for ODOT, which administers the program, to use its plows to remove snow in the sno-park parking lots, most of which belong to the U.S. Forest Service.

