Oregon’s sno-parks offer some of the best spots for winter recreation such as cross-country skiing, snowmobiling and sledding. But before heading to one of the state’s 100 sno-parks, make sure to purchase a sno-park permit, which differs from an Oregon State Parks Pass or Northwest Forest Pass.
The sno-park program, which began in 1977, is funded by user fees, according to Kacey Davey, public information officer at the Oregon Department of Transportation. The user-funded program makes it possible for ODOT, which administers the program, to use its plows to remove snow in the sno-park parking lots, most of which belong to the U.S. Forest Service.
For this reason, it’s required to display a permit in any vehicle parked at a sno-park between Nov. 1 and April 30. Those who fail to do so may be fined.
Sno-park permits may be purchased as an annual permit ($25), a consecutive three-day permit ($9), or a single-day permit ($4). All three types of permits are available for purchase at DMV offices, winter resorts and sporting goods stores such as REI, Powder House or Pine Mountain Sports. Annual permits are also available for purchase online on the DMV’s website.
Interestingly, permits issued in Oregon are also valid at sno-parks in California and Idaho, and vice versa, so it may make sense to plan a winter getaway to one of those states. Additionally, ODOT takes no issue with moving a permit from one vehicle to another, so one permit is sufficient for the whole family, regardless of the number of vehicles.
Davey recommends visiting tripcheck.com to learn about the state’s sno-parks and where they are located. She also made a point of noting that due to agreements with landowners, ODOT’s first priority is clearing the highway.
“If it’s a really busy winter storm and all of our plows are on the highway, it could be a while before the sno-parks get plowed,” Davey said.
And if the parking lot is full, Davey said, be aware that not only is it unsafe to park on the shoulder of the highway, it’s also illegal.
More information about the state’s sno-parks is accessible via a brochure on the DMV’s website.
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.
