The beauty of Smith Rock State Park never fails to amaze.
The walls and spires that rise out of the canyon are unlike anything else in the surrounding area. The Crooked River below moves slowly, acting as a mirror that reflects the yellow, brown and red hues of the canyon walls. It somehow creates the illusion it’s always golden hour, that brief but wondrous time just after sunrise or before sunset, at Smith Rock.
In search of an easy weekend stroll, I came across Canyon Trail and Homestead Trail, a 2.3-mile out-and-back that according to All Trails would take about an hour.
Canyon Trail and Homestead Trail
My partner and our dog, Juno, descended into the park via the 0.2-mile Canyon Trail. It led us to the circular fenced-in area — technically a helicopter pad — and the bridge that leads to Misery Ridge Trail, the hike for which Smith Rock is best known.
Instead of crossing the river, we continued alongside it by way of the Homestead Trail, which began on the north side of the helicopter pad. The trail offered magnificent views of the river, which was dotted with floating ducks and the canyon walls, which glowed under the warm sun.
The temperature hovered around 30 degrees, keeping the mud on the trail frozen and preventing it from sticking to our shoes.
After climbing a few hundred feet back out of the canyon, the footpath deposited us at North Point, a picnic area at the northern end of the parking lot. There were picnic tables, a small stage and yet another beautiful overlook.
Rather than head back the way we came, which would require a descent and another short climb, we took the most direct route back to the car, walking through the parking lot and soaking in the views below.
This cut our 2.3-mile hike down to 1.89 miles. With the extra time, I decided to stop at Juniper Junction on our way out of the park, a small shop I had been curious about since my first visit to Smith Rock.
Juniper Junction, aka Rockhard
The official name of the store is technically Rockhard, although the name “Juniper Junction” is emblazoned across the front of the building.
The small store was built in 1967 with a false front in the style of the Old West at the turn of the 19th century. It was run by Collin Day and beloved for its huckleberry ice cream. But the day came when Day could no longer keep up with running the operation.
I learned this from Juniper Junction’s new owners, David and Pam Potter, who purchased the store and reopened it in June.
“It was mostly closed for several years,” David Potter said.
The Potters stepped in to carry on the tradition and the happy memories the store provided for families for decades. They said they have worked hard to renew the aging building, which has moss growing on the shingles of the roof that juts over the front door.
Since purchasing the building, the Potters have replaced the fence, redone the parking lot and have plans to restore the “Juniper Junction” sign.
“We’re just slowly getting to be where it looks like we’re open again,” David Potter said.
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.
