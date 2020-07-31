Slacklining intrigued and hooked Julia Rodas when she moved to Bend from New York a month ago.
The sport, similar to walking a tightrope, where a narrow webbing is tensioned between two anchor points, can be addictive to a determined athlete. Slacklining’s roots come from rock climbing.
“I did not know that it existed,” said Rodas, who was slacklining between two trees in Bend’s Drake Park. “I thought it was really cool. I felt like I was in the circus. I felt very acrobatic, and springing it is a really good workout.”
Taking a single step on the narrow webbing proved challenging the first couple hours of trying it.
“After three hours, I was somewhat able to take one step,” Rodas, 21, said. “I’m the kind of person who gets angry at things, which made me angry like ‘why can’t I do this?’ I just kept trying, and my friends were super supportive.”
After a couple weeks, Rodas improved. While practicing in Drake Park, bystanders, former slackliners and kids will stop and give it a try. Some offer a few pointers, wanted or not.
“I’ve learned lots of weird tips and tricks from a very wide variety of people,” Rodas said, while pointing out that looking ahead and finding a spot to focus on the tree has helped add distance to her walks on the slack.
Once a person has mastered slacklining between two trees, the next step is often highlining. The same concept, except that there is much more distance between the line and the ground, and Smith Rock has the heights for those with an abundance of adrenaline.
Smith Rock has been a popular spot for highlining for more than 30 years, ever since Adam Grosowsky strung a wire between SpringBoard and the Mouth of Monkey Face and crossed without a support, per the Smith Rock website. Now, there are over 35 lines and at least 10 skying above 200 feet in the air to cross with the proper support equipment.
Mark Warren was first introduced to highlining while on a rock climbing trip to Smith Rock in 2008. He saw it as another way to push himself mentally and physically. But when it came for that first step over the edge and onto the slackline, even the confident rock climber found it to be much more complicated than initially anticipated.
When Warren rationalized with himself that all the apparatuses were safe and he had climbed several hundred feet in the air, it was still not an easy step to take.
“When you try and do it the first time, all that (rationalization) goes out the window,” Warren said. “It can be overwhelming, and it is really powerful. The challenge of breaking the barrier is to overcome. You develop a new relationship with your fears.”
But similarly to Rodas, the humbling experience of not making it very far on the slack only pushed them to try harder. And it helped that the slacklining community is patient and encouraging to the novice slackliners.
“It’s tough when you are first starting to highline, but it is the same line you walk in the park,” Warren said. “People are really encouraging to beginners, more so than any other sport that I’ve seen, the mental barrier is pretty high. I’ve found in general, if you are new, you get so much support.”
