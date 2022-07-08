Summer is here, the air is warm and, for some community members, it’s time to grab the hammock or slackline and enjoy all that Bend parks have to offer. While using a slackline or hammock is allowed in parks, it is important to take steps to enjoy the park responsibly and to protect the trees.
In recent years, slacklining and protection, has rapidly increased in popularity. I see it more and more as I visit our parks and trails. I checked in with some of my colleagues — from beginners to those with 10-plus years of experience — about how to enjoy this activity and where some of the best parks are for it.
Impacts to trees
One of the biggest impacts that hammocks and slacklines have in the parks lies in the damage they can do to trees. As the anchor material that’s tethered to the tree fluctuates (due to either bouncing on the slackline or rocking in a hammock), it can cause significant wear on the outer layer of the bark. Since the outer layer of bark is a tree’s first line of defense, damage to the bark needs to be avoided to help prevent susceptibility to insects and disease thus jeopardizing the tree’s life.
Luckily, there are some simple solutions to provide the trees protection so everyone can enjoy them for years to come.
First, always use padding between the anchor material and the tree.
To be effective, the padding needs to cover everywhere that the line comes in contact with the tree. Think of it as giving the tree a good, solid hug. Many slackline manufacturers make tree protection padding that you can purchase, but padding can be as simple as a blanket or piece of carpet.
Selecting trees
In addition, anchoring is allowed only on juniper or ponderosa trees that are at least 18 inches in diameter as these trees will be strong enough to support a slackline or hammock.
Never anchor to signs, fencing, light poles, playground equipment or any park structure. Not only is this a safety concern and against park rules, but it can cause significant damage.
We make sure this is taught correctly to all camp participants at our Cougar Camp at Shevlin Park. Start them young, and they can help protect trees for a lifetime.
Best parks
I asked colleagues for their favorite places to slackline and the following parks rose to the top of the list:
Shevlin Park (18920 NW Shevlin Park Road)
Space is abundant with mature trees throughout the 1,000-acre park. This is where Bend Park & Recreation District’s Cougar Camp is located with weekly kids camps teaching them to slackline.
Pacific Park (200 NW Pacific Park Lane)
This park is a hidden gem, with mature trees and a tranquility that is unexpected given its proximity to downtown. Note: construction is underway, so best to avoid until August when the project is completed.
Larkspur Park (1600 SE Reed Market Road)
A great eastside park location with abundant mature trees to set up a slackline and practice alone or with a small group of friends.
Getting started
When talking to slacklining enthusiasts, their eyes light up when asked about the activity. The best advice suggestion for a beginner? Practice standing still and breathing deeply. Focus on balance and control and everything else will come with time.
These sound like words of wisdom for life, too. Maybe I will give it a try after their encouragement — or perhaps hammocks will always be my preference.
