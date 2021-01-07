Swampy Lakes Sno-park, at about 5,800 feet in elevation just southwest of Bend, is known by wintertime outdoors enthusiasts. But for skiers, Virginia Meissner Sno-park just a few miles away seems to be more popular. One reason for those crowds is that the groomed trails at Meissner attract skate skiers, who require groomed trails for skiing. Swampy Lakes has few groomed trails, so the area attracts mostly classic skiers, who can cut tracks through deep snow. Swampy Lakes is popular among snowshoers. Miles and miles of well-marked trails, some designated for skiing and others designated for snowshoeing, radiate from the sno-park.
Directions: From Bend, take Century Drive southwest toward Mount Bachelor. After about 17 miles, turn right at the sign for Swampy Lakes Sno-park.
Parking: Sno-park permit required.
