Warm and sunny and conditions in September all but beg for a trip to Newberrry National Volcanic Monument, created in 1990 in Deschutes National Forest. The monument, created in 1990, is home to more than 54,000 acres of volcanic goodness, including lava flows, two large lakes and 7,985-foot Paulina Peak.
Paulina Lake Loop Trail — Clocking in at 7.5 miles round trip, the day hike takes you around the entire lake through lava fields, skirting hot springs and has great views of the peak above it all.
Paulina Falls — A short quarter-mile trail of mostly switchbacks leads from the parking area to the overlook at the falls on Newberry. It’s a little on the steep side, so be aware before you venture down that you also have to come back up, but the view is stunning. Paulina Creek drops 80 feet over volcanic cliffs creating a beautiful cascade of water. Because the day-use area is within the boundaries of the Newberry National Volcanic Monument, you’ll need a $5 day pass or a valid Northwest Forest Pass to access it.
Big Obsidian Flow — An easy hike that is just over a half-mile, this is a perfect one for cooler days and morning exploration. Big Obsidian flow is an interesting bit of trail. The flow is the youngest of its kind in the state, clocking in at a spritely 1,300 years old, so the trail can still be a bit of a scramble and offers stunning examples of obsidian. Remember, foraging rocks within the Newberry National Monument is illegal so take only pictures.
Paulina Creek Waterslides — Paulina Creek leaves Paulina Lake in the Newberry Volcano and immediately begins its journey down the mountain, cutting through volcanic rock on its way. Certain sections of the creek fall down natural waterslides for hikers in need of a quick and refreshing plunge.
