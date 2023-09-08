Paulina Lake north shore looking south to Peak

Neither words nor photos can capture the beauty of Paulina Peak from the opposite side of Paulina Lake. A 7.5-mile loop trail will take intrepid hikers and runners all the way around.

 David Jasper/The Bulletin

Warm and sunny and conditions in September all but beg for a trip to Newberrry National Volcanic Monument, created in 1990 in Deschutes National Forest. The monument, created in 1990, is home to more than 54,000 acres of volcanic goodness, including lava flows, two large lakes and 7,985-foot Paulina Peak.

Paulina Lake Loop Trail — Clocking in at 7.5 miles round trip, the day hike takes you around the entire lake through lava fields, skirting hot springs and has great views of the peak above it all.

Lucy Sathre giggles as she slowly bumps her way down a shallow natural water slide with her father, James Sathre, while spending afternoon cooling off together along Paulina Creek.

