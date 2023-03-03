The second week of February, my wife and I took an overnight trip to Portland. En route back to Bend, as we approached Sandy on Highway 26 that Saturday, I recalled that, one Saturday a month, Seek Northwest Skateboard Camp, located 10 miles east of Sandy, holds an open house skate session at the otherwise private facility for people who attend its camps.

Google confirmed that, lo and behold, it was that day, and we were minutes away from both the camp and high noon, when the first of two sessions would start. The sessions are $15 each, from noon-2 p.m. and 2-4 p.m., or you can pay $25 to skate all four hours. There’s a chance you’ll want to opt for the latter, as Seek has a whopping 50,000 square feet of skateable terrain. Rarely one to be caught without my board, I’d brought it along on our trip for just this kind of happenstance. In fact, earlier that morning gotten to skate at The Courts, a DIY skatepark at Portland State.

IMG959446.jpg

The 12,500-square-foot skatepark at Seek Northwest Skateboard Camp. On the second Saturday of each month, the facility hosts open sessions for the public.
rock-n-roll

David Jasper does a rock-n-roll in one of the small, interconnected bowls at Seek Northwest Skateboard Camp.
