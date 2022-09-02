When you are riding singletrack in Central Oregon, do you stop and thank the volunteers working on the trails? Have you noticed that there have been more women in the work crews lately?

The demographic shift is in large part due to Rene Warne and Kate Eng, who created the Women of COTA project. Both women have been doing trail work for years, Warne even leading work parties as a crew leader. They noticed few women signing up for work events, and even fewer becoming regular volunteers. They started investigating the issue and came up with a plan to change this, and the Women of COTA was founded.

image_50802177 (1).JPG

Kate Eng, left, and Rene Warne showing off the just-off-the-press Women of COTA jerseys.
image_67579393.JPG

A volunteer brushes snowbrush along the trail during one of Women of COTA’s monthly ride, learn, and work events, which one can sign up for on MeetUp.
image_67539457.JPG

A COTA volunteer opens up a sight line.
Emma Maaranen is a professional mountain bike rider, coach, and the Bend Chapter representative on the Central Oregon Trail Alliance board of directors.

