When you are riding singletrack in Central Oregon, do you stop and thank the volunteers working on the trails? Have you noticed that there have been more women in the work crews lately?
The demographic shift is in large part due to Rene Warne and Kate Eng, who created the Women of COTA project. Both women have been doing trail work for years, Warne even leading work parties as a crew leader. They noticed few women signing up for work events, and even fewer becoming regular volunteers. They started investigating the issue and came up with a plan to change this, and the Women of COTA was founded.
I signed up for the Women of COTA’s monthly ride, learn, and work event on MeetUp and as instructed, showed up at the meet location ready for a mountain bike ride and with a backpack that could carry hand tools. Eng and Warne greeted me along with several other women, some of whom were regulars and others, like me, who were first-time participants. Our outing began with a meet and greet, then learning about COTA’s mission and a bit about the trail work we would be doing. We were to head out on a mellow, no-drop pace green trail ride, where we would stop and talk about maintenance issues we saw on the trail and learn how to attend to them.
The trail we were riding was in need of brushing. Brushing is a fancy way of describing pruning shrubs and branches along trails so they don’t scrape passing riders and they keep sight lines open. Sight lines are where you can see through vegetation to the trail ahead. Each participant was handed a set of loppers to carry in our packs and we headed out.
As we rode, we stopped several times to discuss the brushing work needed on the trail and how to do it. Eng and Warne made sure we would be brushing in a manner that kept the vegetation healthy and preserved the visual characteristic of the trail. We also learned about trail maintenance issues such as drainage and trail widening and how they are attended to.
As we rode, we were starting to develop trail eyes. Trail eyes refers to seeing the trail for how the terrain dictates the ride lines and where the trail is not holding up to the task. We were noticing where riders could not see around a corner due to tall snowbrush and where sand was piling up because a drain was clogged with pine needles. Excited to be viewing the trail differently, we turned around to get to work.
In small groups, we brushed sections of the trail. Eng and Warne would give us pointers and helped with more advanced skills. After we worked our way back to the trailhead, we felt a sense of accomplishment. We learned about trail maintenance, were taught the skills to do the work, and gave back to the trail network we love. Over post-event beverages, the women were asking how they could sign up for more trail work opportunities now that their inhibitions to join a trail working crew were reduced. Warne and Eng were beaming with pride.
The mission of the Women of COTA is simple: Create a welcoming space for women to do volunteer trail work. The events are appropriate for the most novice mountain biker, the physical labor does not require the ability to bench press hundreds of pounds, all tools and personal protective equipment are provided, and participants will learn everything they need to know in the field to do the work of the day. If you or a lady in your life is interested in doing trail work, I enthusiastically recommend signing up for a Women of COTA event.
Thanks to Eng and Warne, there are regulars at Women of COTA events, many participants have felt empowered to sign up for COTA trail work events, and there’s a growing number of women signing up to learn advanced trail work skills and become trail crew leaders. When you stop to thank the volunteer trail workers next time and see quite a few women in the crew, know this is in large part to the vision and action of two COTA volunteers.
Emma Maaranen is a professional mountain bike rider, coach, and the Bend Chapter representative on the Central Oregon Trail Alliance board of directors.
