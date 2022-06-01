Participatory athletic events in Central Oregon were hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic, as many events were postponed or canceled altogether over the past two years.
Running-relay events, including the Bend Beer Chase and the Cascade Lakes Relay, were especially affected, as many folks opted to not spend time in a van with people outside their immediate family.
"For relays, it will be a couple years before things start to come back," said Scott Douglass, founder of Cascade Relays, which runs the Bend Beer Chase and the Cascade Lakes Relay. "Just the challenge of getting 12 people or six people all on the same page for running together and being in a van together."
But the Bend Beer Chase returns to its regular time of the year, set for this Saturday for its ninth edition. Last year, it was held in late September.
The Bend Beer Chase is a six-person running relay spanning approximately 55 miles over one day. The event includes 12 legs of varying distances (4 to 8 miles per leg), and each runner on a team runs two legs. The course starts at 10 Barrel Brewing in Bend, travels to Redmond and back to finish at the Deschutes Historical Museum in downtown Bend.
Along the entire course, local breweries host exchange points where participants sample their craft. With 20 beers on tap at the finish line, participants can enjoy a full pint from their favorite brewery. Teams are encouraged to run/walk the Keg Leg, a 3-mile route through downtown Bend, where teams experience eight local craft breweries.
Registration is still open for the Bend Beer Chase, available at cascaderelays.com. Douglass said he had 75 teams registered as of Wednesday, but in 2019, before the pandemic, the Bend Beer Chase included 260 teams.
"We're trying to get this event back up to our normal participation," Douglass said. "We ran it in late September last year because of COVID. We've had a challenging time because the event was only seven months ago, and we're turning around and getting it back to its normal date in early June."
The Cascade Lakes Relay, which includes 12-person running teams on routes of 216 or 132 miles from Diamand Lake or Silver Lake to Bend, is scheduled for Aug. 5-6.
"For the Cascade Lakes Relay, we're up from where we were last year, but still maybe about half of where we were at the peak before COVID," Douglass said. "It's going to be a slow climb."
Douglass said he has heard from many former team captains that social networks have become smaller as a result of the pandemic.
"Maybe folks weren't on the same page with masks and vaccines," Douglass said. "But the importance of these relays is to draw people back together again."
For more information or to register, visit cascaderelays.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.