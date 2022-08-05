Don’t let The Lair’s name fool you. The bowl of jumps between Marvin’s Garden and Tetherow is not a sleepy spot. It’s the epicenter of the growing freeride community of Bend. While the jump park may have begun under the radar as a place for the handful of riders who wanted to get big air 10 years ago, it has matured into a training ground for a growing demographic of the mountain biking scene.
When you roll into the Lair, you will see riders working on aerial tricks, riders with a flat head shovel in hand shaping and packing jumps, and riders watching and helping each other progress their freeride skills. At first glance, you may wonder who’s organizing all the activities, but there is no camp counselor: This is the freeride community. A group of riders who dig to ride, help each other learn to land air and embrace every newbie who rolls in. The Lair is special.
Getting big air requires firm, specifically shaped jumps for launching. The soil at The Lair is more sandbox than pottery fodder, so riders are constantly reworking the jumps, fighting their crumbling nature. This year, Central Oregon Trail Alliance made some big improvements to The Lair to keep the jumps in better shape. After the snow melted, Black Sage Dirtworks was contracted and ultimately donated much of the labor to rework the bike park with big machines. Jump lines were adjusted to ride better and withstand rain . This machine refresh will make maintaining features easier and improve the ride quality of jump lines.
In addition, COTA installed a 2,500-gallon water tank. Now, water can be pumped into a water cube, transported into all nooks and crannies of the bike park, and jumps and berms can be watered. Features can be properly packed and shaped only when they’re wet.
Once the soil dries, it hardens, making it perfect for riding, and it holds up longer. The Lair previously was unrideable for most of the summer, but with water access, it will have a longer ride season.
The Lair can be accessed from Marvin’s Garden Trail in the Phil’s network. Freeride trails at the top of the park are the most moderate. Best practice is to ride the green connector trails that parallel jump lines to see what’s on the trail. Next, pre-ride the trail, taking time to look at landings and sight lines. Re-ride the trail linking features and dialing in lines. Then ride again flowing from one obstacle to another. Trails going down to the bottom of The Lair are advanced featuring big jumps, tables, step-ups and gaps. Make sure you have scouted the entire trail before you decide if the trail is for you.
How do you get connected with this community? Jon Degraff, a local teen, runs @the.lair.bend Instagram account where riders can learn more about gatherings, events like AirBag jams, and of course be inspired by what is happening there. Further, Drew Barber of COTA is running trail work events at The Lair, where he teaches the specialized skills to work freeride trails.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Emma Maaranen is a professional mountain bike rider, coach, and the Bend Chapter representative on the Central Oregon Trail Alliance board of directors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.