Don’t let The Lair’s name fool you. The bowl of jumps between Marvin’s Garden and Tetherow is not a sleepy spot. It’s the epicenter of the growing freeride community of Bend. While the jump park may have begun under the radar as a place for the handful of riders who wanted to get big air 10 years ago, it has matured into a training ground for a growing demographic of the mountain biking scene.

When you roll into the Lair, you will see riders working on aerial tricks, riders with a flat head shovel in hand shaping and packing jumps, and riders watching and helping each other progress their freeride skills. At first glance, you may wonder who’s organizing all the activities, but there is no camp counselor: This is the freeride community. A group of riders who dig to ride, help each other learn to land air and embrace every newbie who rolls in. The Lair is special.

Emma Maaranen is a professional mountain bike rider, coach, and the Bend Chapter representative on the Central Oregon Trail Alliance board of directors.

