IMG951463.jpg

Rogue River Gorge Viewpoint is a short, paved path affording incredible views of the river's rushing waters through a 25-foot channel, the narrowest point of the river west of Crater Lake. 

 David Jasper/The Bulletin

Rogue River Gorge Viewpoint is made up of a short, paved path loaded with incredible, close-up views of the river’s rushing waters through a narrow channel, and it is absolutely worth a stop for Central Oregonians heading to or from Medford or Ashland.

In late May, my wife and I pulled over to check out the viewpoint on a trip back to Bend from Ashland. Conveniently located west of Crater Lake at 56515 on Highway 62/Rogue-Umpqua Scenic Byway in Prospect, the trail affords incredible views of a portion of the 215-mile Rogue at its narrowest: just 25 feet wide and screaming with the hydraulic force at a rate of 410,000 gallons per minute, give or take some gallons. I’m willing to wager it was higher than that figure given the melt-off of a highly fruitful winter.

View rece (13).jpg

Rogue River Gorge Viewpoint
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0349,

djasper@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.