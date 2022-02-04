I just got back from a ride from Sisters to Smith Rock State Park on the Oregon Scenic Bikeway, and it was a gem of a ride hiding in plain sight. The 36.5-mile ride is primarily on back roads with light but high-speed traffic; although, there are a few short sections with heavier traffic. All turns are marked by green and white road signs reading Oregon Scenic Bikeway, and maps of the route are easy to find online. Let’s explore!
As I started the ride from the Village Green City Park in downtown Sisters, I encountered two kids around ages 3 and 4 with their dad on one of their first-ever bike rides. The older kid called out to me, “Is that a mountain bike?”
I stopped. “Yes! It is.”
Long pause — or at least an uncomfortably long pause for an adult.
“Is that your yellow bike?” I ventured.
“Yes.” Another long pause.
“I’ll bet you could take that bike out on some dirt. Do some mountain biking of your own.”
While Older Kid ponders this, Younger Kid blurts out, “My bike is green, and it’s my favorite color, green.”
“Your bike looks like it could handle some dirt too,” I said.
“That bike is blue,” Younger Kid says of my bike.
“Yep. All right, you two have a blast riding your bikes, OK?” And off I went.
So, what did we learn from this interaction?
First, kids are awesome.
Second, I rode a mountain bike on a 100% paved ride.
Why? Because I am a huge believer that you don’t need a fancy, perfect bike to get out and ride. Got a mountain bike but want to go on a road ride? Go for it.
Got a cheap, dusty bike in the back of your garage? Lucky you. If your tires aren’t flat, your brakes work and when you turn the pedals the bike goes forward, you should go ride. (I am also a big fan of a clean, well-oiled chain, but for a short ride, you can even let that one slide.)
If you ride the Oregon Scenic Bikeway from Sisters to Smith Rock, one thing you’ll see a lot of is animals.
I saw a great blue heron in a farm pond and two red-tailed hawks, one of which dove for its dinner but missed.
I saw two bald eagles, one of which was hanging out with some magpies. I couldn’t tell if the interaction was friendly or not; maybe they like hanging out since they are both black and white?
I saw the cutest baby donkey with his pal, a huge horse. I saw horses and cows, sheep and alpacas of every shape, size and color. I saw a ton of deer in fields and in people’s yards. And hundreds of Canada geese and other birds that my eyes aren’t good enough to identify—let alone my knowledge of bird species.
You’ll also enjoy this ride if you like to drool over rural real estate. I nearly ran off the road more than once dreaming about living in the houses I passed that sat on a cliff overlooking a picturesque section of the Deschutes River. There are farms of all sizes with all sorts of cool barns and homes ranging from eclectic older homes to majestic mansions in a panoply of architectural styles. And wow, I had no idea Terrebonne has some of the most expansive views of the Cascade Mountains anywhere — and, of course, Smith Rock State Park.
Did you know Oregon has 17 designated scenic bikeways?
One down, 16 to go!
