Paul Webb is keenly aware of the challenges facing youth today and the impact on their mental health.
“You’ve got COVID. You’ve got social media. You’ve got climate change. You’ve got politics,” said Webb. “It’s all of these aggravating factors.”
He watched as his own son, Ellis Webb, struggled with anxiety, depression and substance abuse.
To get his son the help he needed, Paul Webb and his wife, Talley Webb, enrolled him in wilderness rehabilitation therapy at the age of 17.
Ellis Webb describes coming off of substances as a jarring and uncomfortable experience, which when attempted in the confines of a regular institution, is often unsuccessful. Wilderness therapy afforded his body the necessary reboot as daily stressors were removed, and the world was temporarily put on pause.
“It’s probably the most emotionally safe place I’ve ever been,” said Ellis Webb of the wilderness therapy program.
He said that in the three months of the program, one guide made more of a difference in his recovery from substance abuse than any other person over the previous four years.
Ellis Webb, now 21, is excited about his future. “I’m coming on a year and a half sober,” he said, adding that he and his girlfriend have a lovely apartment in Bend.
While the Webb family credits wilderness therapy as the starting point to Ellis Webb’s recovery, each one of them is painfully conscious of the inaccessibility of such programs, especially to those who need them most.
“It’s not cheap. It’s $10,000 a month,” Paul Webb said. “It’s three months. Where do you find $30,000?
“So families refinance their houses, you know, break into their 401(k)s. They do whatever they have to do to save the life of their kid,” he added.
After witnessing her son’s profound recovery, Talley Webb founded Journey to Better Therapeutic Consulting. The consulting practice helps families navigate challenges similar to what the Webbs have experienced by providing direction, realistic options and program placement resources.
After experiencing the impacts of wilderness therapy first-hand, Paul, Talley and Ellis Webb are strong proponents of the nonprofit organization, Sky’s the Limit Fund. Sky’s the Limit Fund provides financial assistance so that families with youth struggling with mental health, addiction or substance abuse may access wilderness therapy, regardless of the cost.
Talley Webb enlisted her husband and his riding partner, Mark Gibson, world-class ultra cyclists, to cycle from Bend to the Golden Gate Bridge to raise awareness for Sky’s the Limit Fund.
Paul Webb and Gibson kicked off the fundraiser at 7:30 a.m. Thursday in Drake Park. They are scheduled to arrive at the Golden Gate Bridge Tuesday, and will be posting updates on Instagram under the hashtag, #STLF.
Donations for the fundraiser benefitting Sky’s The Limit Fund are being accepted at justgiving.com/fundraising/the-coots.
