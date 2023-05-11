If I have a choice, I will always choose a loop for my running route, rather than an out and back. Don’t get me wrong — out and back routes are necessary, especially when you’re exploring a new location or have a time crunch to consider, but I always look forward to new scenery, and loops keep me from cutting a run short.

My favorite loop trail was closed for several months and just reopened — the South Canyon Reach of the Deschutes River Trail. The first time I ran it was during a half-marathon in 2016 on my first weekend as a full-time resident of Central Oregon. While training for the race, I focused on mileage and pace and paid very little attention to surfacing or the amazing beauty that awaited me at the beginning of the racecourse. The memory of that day and many other runs on this 3.5-mile loop on both sides of the river to the south canyon footbridge make me smile, and now I have new sights to enjoy.

DRT - River Bend South - 041423 14.jpg

Split-rail fencing and a secondary grid fence will keep dogs out while still allowing access for wildlife to get under or over the fence while vegetation fills in and enjoys the break from the trampling.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Julie Brown is the communication and community relations manager for Bend Park and Recreation District.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.