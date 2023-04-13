Scores of campers, RVers and vanlife adherents will descend on Mt. Bachelor ski area next week when RendezVan returns for five days of activities including live music, food, games and more beginning Wednesday and continuing through Sunday.
Activities will take place both on the hill and in the festival base camp.
A day at RendezVan looks about like this, according to the website: “Enjoy Acoustic tunes and Snoga (yoga) in the morning, skiing and riding all day, then a daily DJ, to set the après scene in the afternoons, before live music rocks the main stage at twilight. Each day has its own flavor, offering tons of events and activities, from personalized dog caricatures and dog demonstrations to axe throwing, a photobus or Cascade stargazing in the evenings. From sun up to sun down, there’s something for everyone!”
If you aren’t that into camping, or lack a vehicle, you can still participate. RendezVan festivities, including live music, vendors and lighthearted competitions are open and free to anyone who would like to partake of the event, and Cascades East Transit will offer free shuttles to the event, departing from Mt. Bachelor Park & Ride, located at Southeast Columbia and Southeast Simpson in Bend, and Mt. Bachelor’s West Village Parking Lot. Parking and seating is first come, first served.
RendezVan hours are from noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Music headliners include funk-soul greats Galactic from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday and Americana band Jamestown Revival from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Along with spring skiing, Bachelor will offer twilight riding Wednesday through Saturday on its Pine Marten lift, affording those with the legs for it up to 10 hours of riding.
As of this writing, a limited number of 25-by-40-foot powered RV spaces were still available, but non-powered RV and smaller vehicle parking were all booked up, according to rendezvan.com. Leashed dogs are welcome, but glass bottles, weapons and fireworks are not.
David Jasper is a features reporter and editor born and raised in Miami, Florida. He began his journalism career at the Weekly Planet, an alt-weekly in Tampa, before moving to Bend with his family in 2001.
