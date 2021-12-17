In athletic or outdoor pursuits, there can be pressure to perform at a certain level, to “get after it.” Which leads to an expectation, either real or perceived, that we should be doing an activity or training at some specific intensity. A lot of top athletes and outdoorsy people live in Central Oregon. It’s not uncommon for casual conversations about what others have been up to lately to sometimes feel like excerpts from Alpinist or Trail Runner magazines. On social media, everyone seems to be doing something epic. Most of the time, sharing stories and accomplishments is not meant to make others feel inferior, but it happens.
Suddenly, self-talk starts to include the word should more and more: I should be running six times a week. I should train to climb at the next grade. I should be skiing big lines in the backcountry.
An activity can start to become more work than pleasure, which after a while might lead to burnout. This is not to say that striving for improvement is bad. It feels good to progress in a sport or activity. But pushing to a limit all the time isn’t sustainable either.
The important question to ask is “Why?” Does motivation come from within, or from some external source that probably doesn’t matter in the long run? Remove the should and ask yourself “Do I want to do this?” Choose activities or adventure goals that energize you, that make you feel alive and excited.
Similar questions apply to family time. December days pass and holidays fast approach. As with athletic expectations, pressure from others or social media to make this season special creates to-do lists that lead to more stress than joy.
Maybe the shoulds come from within or maybe from other sources that project images of perfectly decorated and tidy homes, neatly dressed families, or whatever ideal people might strive to reach. But life is messy and busy. That’s real.
Again, asking why can help pare down a to-do list to activities or traditions that really hold meaning and add to life rather than detract from it. When I recall the holidays from my childhood, my favorite times were when my family played board games together all afternoon or ended a day by watching a new movie we received on VHS. It was really the time spent more than the stuff we got that made the holidays feel special.
It can be the most wonderful time of the year, perhaps by focusing on connection and spending quality time with family and friends. Don’t worry about making it fancy. Keep it real and simple. It can also be a time to slow down athletically or curtail outdoor adventures. Snow or icy conditions might inherently cause this. But if there aren’t races or goals in the near future, give your body this time to recover and reset before going hard again.
Some possibilities for slower-paced outings in the coming weeks could include venturing around an area with a lot of holiday decorations to admire. The sun rises late and sets early, so in the darker hours consider heading downtown in Bend, Sisters, and Redmond, all of which are beautifully festive this time of year. For another option in the dark, explore the Deschutes River Trail from Farewell Bend Park or Riverbend Park where the paths are lit. Crossing the footbridge spanning those parks, then heading up to the footbridge in the Old Mill makes a nice loop for running or walking. Bundling up in the worst weather to observe how your own neighborhood looks and feels different can be a memorable experience. Or take a cue from the wild: Hibernate, hunker down, and take time to reflect inward or do something enjoyable at home.
Soon it will be a new year, with its built-in pressure of resolutions that can range from breaking a bad habit to completely reinventing oneself. When setting goals for the new year, leave behind unrealistic expectations. Examine where those come from in the first place, and then decide to tackle something achievable and exciting.
The bottom line: Remove the shoulds this holiday season — and maybe make that your New Year’s resolution, too.
