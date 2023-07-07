On Sisters Park and Recreations District land next to Sisters High School was an unused and dilapidated bike park. It was an eyesore of dusty dirt lumps protruding from a sea of weeds. It needed to be reinvented, but was there a community of riders interested in saving the park and who was going to do it?
When Mark Miskowiec was elected the Sisters Chapter Representative of Central Oregon Trail Alliance, he had no idea he was on a path to revitalize the Sisters 242 Bike Park and spark a mountain biking community into cohesion.
Miskowiec organized a volunteer clean-up day to pull weeds and rocks from the park. It was a serendipitous day, Steve Smith, a new resident, showed up to volunteer. Steve is an avid free rider with a wealth of knowledge about building and maintaining jumps and pump tracks. As work parties continued, more riders in the community started showing up to get the park riding again. However, it became obvious that the park really needed to be reimagined and rebuilt if it was going to draw the community to use it.
The dirt at the park turned to 6-inch deep moondust when dry and was a gloppy glue when wet. The wood ramps onto the jump lines rode poorly, jump lines zig-zagged preventing riders from keeping momentum, only advanced jumps existed, and pump tracks had to be pedaled, not pumped. The Sisters COTA Chapter started meeting in earnest to redesign the park. With Michelle Smith stepping up as project coordinator and a handful of dedicated volunteers including Scott McBride, Christina and David Maier and Emily Coonrod, a plan took form.
The new design includes four progressive jump lines, new ramps, a pumpable pump track, a kids’ pump tack, and a skills area. New dirt would need to be brought in, wood features built, and heavy machinery to make the park with a hefty price tag. In October COTA received a grant from Central Oregon Visitor Association and it was matched by SPRD to rebuild the bike park.
The rebuild commenced this spring with donated soil from Latham Excavation being delivered and Kyle Jamison of Black Sage Dirtworks building the dirt features. The new dirt is a mix of topsoil and clay that will hold shape when molded into jumps and berms making them safe and enduring. The jump lines progress from novice to advanced so everyone can ride them and can progress their skills. The kids’ pump track is inviting and fun. Local carpenter and volunteer Charlie Wirtz built new ramps so riders can get speed from the top of a shipping container and then drop into the jump lines. Weed fabric is down, spaces between ride areas are firmed with gravel, and hang-out zones are designated with wood chips. Phase 1 has just been completed and the riders are showing up.
Up next for the Sisters 242 Bike Park is building a shade shelter and fence. The bigger pump track will be reshaped and a singletrack route around the park with skills features on it will be built. Volunteers are being trained on how to maintain jumps and a way to bring in water to help shape them is being figured out. There is even talk about paving the pump tracks like the ones in Redmond in the five-year plan.
When Miskowiec goes after work to the bike park now, it is a vibrant place. Volunteers are raking the pump track, advanced riders are helping new riders learn to ride the jump lines, and riders are hanging out planning their next rides. The Sisters COTA Chapter has grown into a solid crew that has learned to dream, plan, and execute big things in collaboration with the local community. Go ride the bike park and keep your ears open for an announcement of an official opening day celebration. Become part of the crew by signing up for a work crew or chapter meeting on COTA’s MeetUp page. Help fund the next steps by making a donation to the Sisters COTA Chapter on their website.
Emma Maaranen is a professional mountain bike rider, coach, and the Bend chapter representative on the Central Oregon Trail Alliance board of directors.
