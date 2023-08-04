However, arriving at the trailhead requires traversing 1.7 miles of bumpy dirt road on Forest Road 100. Slow-moving traffic has created a washboard effect and deep uneven holes, calling for a high-clearance vehicle and patient maneuvering.
Other than this section of road, lake and mountain views make Ray Atkeson Memorial Trail a gem. It also features two handicapped parking spots and 0.3-mile of paved path along the most stunning section of the hike, making it wheelchair accessible.
The trail is named after landscape photographer Ray Atkeson, best known for his black-and-white photographs of the American West. He served as Oregon’s photographer laureate from 1987-90, according to the University of Oregon.
The views as the trail hugs the shores of Sparks Lake on the north end of the loop are breathtaking. A lava rock along this section is engraved with a memorial plaque in Atkeson’s honor, just under the panoramic view of the shining blue lake and mountainous Cascade Range.
“This scenic area at Sparks Lake echoes the words of Ray. ‘It has a beauty all its own,’” reads the plaque.
In addition to the barrier-free trail, there’s also the Davis Canyon Loop Trail, a shortcut loop that cuts the hike to 1.75 miles.
Davis Canyon is in the middle of the hike and is another highlight on the trail. The canyon is a lava fissure about 15 feet deep that was part of lava that flowed from Mount Bachelor, according to Oregon Hikers.
If you plan on completing the full 2.4-mile loop, hike counterclockwise from the parking lot. Completing the hike in this direction saves the best for last.
A Northwest Forest Pass or day pass ($5) is required and an easy-to-use credit card machine at the trailhead makes it a cinch to purchase a day pass. Note that cash is no longer accepted as a valid form of payment at the trailhead.
Getting there: Travel 26 miles west from Bend on the Cascade Lakes Highway and turn left at the sign for the Sparks Lake Recreation Area. At the junction, turn left onto Forest Road 100 and continue 1.7 miles until reaching the parking area on the left.
