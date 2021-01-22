For centuries, probably longer, golden eagles have nested in the cliffs of Smith Rock State Park. This year will be no exception.
Eagles are returning to some of the dozen documented nests in the park where they settle in and raise their young. Around this time each year, mating pairs add material to nests from previous years. Females lay one to four eggs and incubate them for about six weeks. They will then care for the fledglings for about three more months. Typically, only one or two will survive to fledge. Juvenile golden eagles reach full independence by sometime in the fall.
Golden eagles are protected by several laws including the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, the Migratory Bird Act, and the Lacey Act. The Eagle Act prohibits anyone from harassing, shooting, or possessing a bald or golden eagle or any of its parts. Eagle population numbers were once so low that the birds warranted specific measures to ensure their survival. These efforts have been successful in stabilizing populations.
Golden eagles are extremely sensitive to human disturbance. This can include the visual presence or noise impacts from people who are too close. If eagles encounter these unexpected stressors, they might abandon their nest and leave the young with little chance of survival.
Because of eagles’ sensitivity to disturbance, the Monument area of the park is closed to climbing starting Jan. 15. Hikers using the Canyon Traill are limited to groups of four or less and noise in the area needs to be minimized. Additionally, the park-wide drone ban goes into effect. This ban prevents any unmanned aircraft from getting too close to the golden eagles or to other nesting raptors in the area. These closures will remain in effect until Aug. 1. Park staff post signs to notify visitors of these closures and share the information on their website and several partner websites as well.
Visitors can observe the nests from the small picnic shelter just a short walk from the parking area or from the Rim Trail by looking across the Crooked River, north toward the Monument area. The nests often look like dark areas on the wall but a lot more detail can be seen with a magnified view so don’t forget to bring binoculars!
Eagles have also nested at another popular climbing area in Central Oregon known as Trout Creek which is located along the Deschutes River north of Madras. Trout Creek is on land managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). Still, the same laws apply to protecting golden eagles. To avoid disturbance, that area closes to climbing beginning Jan. 15 each year.
Other raptor species, such as peregrine and prairie falcon also use the cliffs of Smith Rock State Park to nest. These birds use pockets or small ledges called “scrapes.” Additional climbing areas are sometimes closed in February or later if falcons are observed nesting. Typically falcons use the areas around Kiss of the Leper, but they’ve also been spotted near the Smith Rock Group and the Voyage of the Cowdog.
Climbers as a whole typically respect the closures at Smith and Trout Creek and help to ensure others do too. Hundreds of thousands of visitors enjoy Smith Rock State Park each year. Before it was a state park with trails winding through the canyon cut by the Crooked River, and cliffs with premier climbing routes, many wildlife species made the park their home. Protecting natural areas that include valuable habitat for these animals is one of the objectives of Oregon state parks.
Area closures to protect raptors from disturbance during their nesting season is one of the many ways the park upholds this aspect of their mission. The future of these species relies on people’s compliance with these closures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.