If you’ve lived in Bend for any number of years you’ve probably gone for a walk in the Oregon Badlands Wilderness. And chances are that you mainly visit the more than 29,000 acres of sage, juniper and lava rock from one of two trailheads along U.S. Highway 20 at Flatiron or Badlands Rock.
On a weekend, parking for these trailheads can be at a premium as folks take the 14-mile drive east of Bend to hike or bike.
But most don’t venture to the backside of the Badlands where three more trailheads — the Larry Chitwood, Tumulus and Dry River — lead to more stunning High Desert landscapes to wander through.
The area is great to explore in the fall through spring months as most of the trails are exposed and are very sandy in the summer months. On a recent trip, the trail was about the same consistency as walking on a beach, but with rainy conditions this week, the conditions are improving.
The backside
Access to the north side of the Badlands is largely along with more residential areas and when getting directions on Apple Maps going to the Tumulus Trailhead via Dodd’s Road, my phone wanted me to turn down someone’s driveway. Luckily, I knew better and continued down the road a little further until there was a dirt road to pull over at with a small sign stapled to a tree indicating the road there was entering a wilderness area.
Down this bumpy and rutted road (which right now I wouldn’t recommend driving down in a low clearance vehicle), ends at the canal and an open area to park at. Cross the canal via the narrow metal bridge to access the trailhead. Or you can go via Alfalfa Market Road and turn south on Johnson Ranch Road and drive along the canal for 1.2 miles — no unnerving canal crossing necessary.
Tumulus Trail extends into the heart of the Badlands Volcano which created the varied igneous rock formations found throughout the wilderness area. Multiple trails spur from here making it easy to adjust your hiking distance from 5- to 15-mile sections.
For a quick hike, take the Basalt Trail cutoff for a nice, 4-mile route through thick juniper groves, tumulus rock features from which the trail is named, peekaboo mountain views on a clear day, sandy High Desert open areas and along the canal.
Otherwise, continue further into the heart of the Oregon Badlands to see some spectacular volcanic castle-like formations to explore.
Larry Chitwood trail, in the northwest corner of the wilderness area, is found on Obernolte Road just off of Dodds Road. The long loop trail again travels through the mature juniper trees.
Dry River Trail, on County Line Road off Alfalfa Market Road, is the longest and stretches from the northern edge of the wilderness boundary, south to the Badlands Rock Trailhead. The long trail skirts private property travels through it briefly according to the Bureau of Land Management maps. This is the only section within the wilderness area that is privately owned and users should be respectful and stick to the trail.
Reynolds Pond neighbors the Badlands and has a trail that loops into the area.
Over 50 miles of trails spread out over the lands enjoyed by hikers, mountain bikers and even horseback riders.
The sun sets in the Badlands quickly during the winter months and with little elevation change, landscapes covered in similar-looking trees and bushes and loads of social trails with no signage it’s easy to get lost if you venture off the trails and every so often someone spends the night out there. If you do decide to wander freely, keep your wits about you and make sure you have a map available on your phone.
Not too bad
The landscape here formed from a collapsed lava tube leading to the nearby Horse Ridge volcanoes, leading to the lava spewing from the opening and spilling over the thousands of acres cooling into what we see today. Unlike the nearby buttes, the Badlands Volcano has remained intact over the millennia, avoiding the effects from the Brother’s Fault Zone.
Now, hikers can find adventure clambering through the old volcanic guts left behind and wandering through the ancient juniper forest that has managed to find a way to survive growing out from the rocks.
The wilderness area is relatively new having been designated as such in 2009. Previously the lands were home to grazing cattle from nearby ranches, old homesteads and OHV enthusiasts.
Disagreements between those riders and those that wanted to place the area under a permanent wilderness protected area flared up for the next two decades until finally an accord was reached.
Volunteers have since cleaned up the lands, removing many fence posts, barbed wire and garbage left behind and now nature is reclaiming the land again with the old OHV trails getting narrower with sagebrush and other grasses encroaching in on them.
Exploring the Badlands may seem uninspiring at first glance, but seeing the lands recover over the years and with so much of it to ramble through, a hike or ride out to the lesser-used trails on the north side may make you feel like you have the whole place to yourself.
