VinceReady-BoatingthroughOregonslittleGrandCanyonontheOwyhee.jpg

Rafters make the journey through "Oregon's Grand Canyon" on the Owyhee River in Eastern Oregon.

 Vince Ready

Close your eyes and imagine a place so grand it makes you feel small compared to the size of the thick, rocky walls that surround you. You can almost feel everything that happened before you to form this amazing landscape, making you acutely aware of not just how small you are in this moment, but in your universe. Inside these walls that encapsulate you, you’re floating. Down a river, through a canyon, all of your senses are heightened. Your ears perk to the sound of rushing water ahead, your eyes dart open to follow the dancing of an ouzel on the riverbank.

Did you think you were in Utah? Possibly Nevada? Maybe Arches, Zion, or even the Grand Canyon? How about Oregon? That’s right — reachable from Bend in about four to five hours, you can find High Desert mesas, perfumed sagebrush and rushing rapids in Oregon’s very own Owyhee Canyonlands.

HoneycombsWSA-OwyheeCaynonlands_GregBurke.jpg

Honeycomb-like spires, vast rhyolite domes and deep canyons cut through benches of landscape, all features formed by volcanic activity and erosion from a bygone era.
Owyhee-River-Spring-Rafting-Trip_HollyChristiansen.jpg

An Owyhee River rafting trip affords jaw-dropping views of Oregon's Grand Canyon.
Renee Schiavone is the communications manager at

Oregon Natural Desert Association.

