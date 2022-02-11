I’ve worked for Bend Park & Recreation District for more than five years, and you’d think I would have been to each of our 80-plus parks.
But there are a few I have yet to explore, and I checked another one off my list this week. After hearing about this park from friends and coworkers, I wanted to take a look for myself.
Quail Park is a 4-acre hidden gem of a park, located west of Central Oregon Community College and Mt. Washington Drive. It opened in 2007 and is surrounded by single-family residential development on a quiet dead-end street at 2755 NW Regency St.
As a neighborhood park, it’s much smaller than Shevlin Park or Riverbend Park, which are classified as regional and community parks, respectively. Like the name implies, a neighborhood park is meant to serve neighbors, mostly by walking or biking to the park because it’s close to home. You won’t find much parking around these parks, so if you want to check out a hidden gem, please keep this in mind and opt for a bike or alternative mode of transportation if it’s not in your neighborhood. That said, Quail Park has a couple handfuls of on-street parking spaces.
At Quail Park, approximately half of the site was preserved in native conifer cover, with paved and soft-surface pedestrian connections to the adjacent neighborhoods. The natural area is a great place to rest on one of a few park benches and enjoy the filtered sunshine.
The natural area also provides what I consider to be a perfect balance with play options for children.
The built playground equipment is great for expected play with climbing, swinging and other crowd pleasers, while the natural area invites creative, make-up-rules-as-you-go games with sensory experiences in the pine needles, cones, rocks, sticks and stands of trees.
The park also includes a lawn, half-basketball court, pickleball court, and a picnic shelter to accommodate about a dozen people.
As a parent of two daughters still in the birthday-parties-rule phase of childhood, I can see how great Quail Park would be as a location. It’s a nice picnic shelter with a portable toilet on site. And the location within the park makes it easy to play lawn games and have different activity options for younger or older partygoers all within easy lines of sight to parents.
If competition is on a park visitor’s mind, there is basketball and pickleball at Quail Park. The basketball court is half-size, which is perfect for my third-grader, who is playing her first year in BPRD’s recreation league. On a return to trip to Quail Park, I may try pickleball with a friend who raves that it’s her new favorite activity.
For a newcomer to pickleball, this single court may feel less in the spotlight than the multiple courts at Pine Nursery Park. It depends on individual comfort level and the atmosphere you want. If a quiet, low-key court is desired, Quail Park is a good option.
To learn more about Quail Park or other hidden gems, visit bendparksandrec.org for a park or trail locator.
